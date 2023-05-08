2024 Toyota Tacoma Leaked Photos Reveal TRD Pro Trim Level With Black Hood Scoop

The all-new Tacoma has plenty of expectations to live up to. Scheduled to premiere on May 19, the 2024 model has been leaked by none other than Toyota Motor North America on the Japanese manufacturer's US website.
Pictured in white paintwork with black side mirrors, the TRD Pro before your eyes also flaunts a black roof, hood scoop, exterior door handles, and fender flares. Equipped with an LED light bar in the center of the upper front grille, the off-road trim level also rocks a specific front bumper and a branded front skid plate.
We can also notice a short bed in combination with the largest cab available, which Toyota calls Double Cab. Lower down the spectrum, the automaker has already teased a longer bed and rear half doors for the Access Cab. More or less a Tundra xeroxed at 75 percent, the all-new Tacoma has also been leaked by a member of the Tacoma4G forum. The photograph in question depicts a different grade, hence the lack of a hood scoop and the different paintwork. Said paint color is pretty close to the Trailhunter, which rivals the likes of the Colorado Trail Boss and the Tremor-spec'd Ranger.
Teaser pics of the TRD Pro's lesser sibling also feature TRAILHUNTER in uppercase letters on the sides of the headlights, all-terrain rubber boots, a rear bumper from ARB, a red tow hook, plus four- and seven-pin connectors for a caravan or trailer of your choosing.
Twinned with the third-generation Tundra, the fourth-generation Tacoma features the TNGA-F platform introduced by the Land Cruiser 300 series. The 2024 model year Tacoma will be the first application of the TNGA-F with a manual transmission, although it remains to be seen which configurations are compatible with said gearbox. We also know that Toyota is pushing ahead with its electrification strategy with a hybrid powertrain for the Tacoma, dubbed i-FORCE MAX.
A downtuned version of the 3.4-liter V6 hybrid in the Tundra is possible, but a 2.4-liter I4 hybrid shouldn't be ruled out either. The aforementioned 2.4 is expected sans electrification as the base engine in the all-new Tacoma, and the hearsay does make a lot of sense.
The Ranger comes with a 2.3-liter turbo, and GM fits a 2.7-liter turbo in the Colorado and Canyon. Both of these powerplants are inline-four designs, and turbocharging is the easiest way of improving both fuel economy and peak torque. Codenamed T24A-FTS, the 2.4-liter turbo produced by Toyota is currently found in applications ranging from the Lexus NX 350 compact crossover to the Grand Highlander Turbo Hybrid.
As we're sitting here, patiently waiting for May 19 to come, Ford has also confirmed the 2024 model year Ranger's debut for May 10. The 2.3-liter turbo of the T6-based Ranger is certain to carry over to the T6.2, but as opposed to the previous generation, the newcomer will finally be offered in Raptor specification. Similar to the Bronco Raptor, the Ranger Raptor packs a 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6.
