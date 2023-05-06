Toyota Remains Committed to Mid-Size Sedans Stateside As New 2025 Camry Makes Spy Debut

It may be dead in the Land of the Rising Sun, where Toyota chose to focus on crossovers and SUVs instead, but the Toyota Camry lives on in other markets, including the United States. It has a future ahead of itself, as it is getting a successor in the form of an entirely new generation.
Caught testing in a premiere in Michigan in prototype form, the all-new Toyota Camry looks like an evolution of the current one. The heavy disguise prevents us from seeing the actual novelties, like the new front and rear ends for one, but it appears to have about the same footprint.
The overall size, and the fact that it hasn't gone down the four-door coupe route with a sloping roofline behind the central pillars, means that headroom for rear-seat passengers should be roughly identical. We wouldn't be surprised if it offers slightly more legroom for those sitting at the rear. Even if our man with the cam could not get close enough to the snapped tester to take a few images of the cockpit, we expect a pair of large screens to dominate the dashboard. Drivers will be assisted by new safety gear.
There isn't much we can report on regarding the platform, but the upcoming Camry could build on an updated version of Toyota's TNGA-K. In its current form, the construction underpins the Camry, Avalon, Crown Crossover, Harrier, Venza, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, and many other vehicles. By using this architecture, it will be compatible with all sorts of powertrains. Word on the street is that it will feature a couple of four-cylinder mills, some of which will be assisted by electricity, as it needs to be future-proof. Some people believe the V6 will be dropped altogether, but this information hasn't been confirmed or denied yet.
Nevertheless, we will know more about the engine family, the styling inside and out, technology gizmos, safety gear, chassis, and so on when the car premieres. Rumors claim the all-new Toyota Camry might be due as early as the end of 2023. Assembly will reportedly kick off in the first half of next year. With the first units expected to start arriving at dealers nationwide shortly after, it will likely be marketed as a 2025 model on our shores.
The new 2025 Toyota Camry will face stiff competition in the United States as it will continue to gun for the likes of the Hyundai Sonata, Honda Accord, and Nissan Altima. Chances are it might be the last of its kind, as this segment has lost significant ground to crossovers and SUVs. But who knows, maybe the Japanese company will remain committed to mid-size passenger cars for far longer than we anticipate.
