rating:

  • Overall: 4.5/5

2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid

Key Specs
USEU
Cylinders
L4
Displacement
2487 cm3
Power
129.4(176)/5700 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
163/5200 lb-ft/RPM
Electrical motor power
86.8 kw
Electrical motor torque
149 lb-ft
Total maximum power
153 kw
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Hybrid Gasoline
Fuel capacity
13.2 gallons
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Fuel capacity (CNG)
-
CNG cylinder capacity
-
Top Speed
-
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Gearbox
eCVT
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Solid Discs
Tire Size
P205/65 R16
Unladen Weight
3840 lbs
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
-
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
192.1 in
Width
72.4 in
Height
56.9 in
Front/rear Track
63/63.2 in
Wheelbase
111.2 in
Ground Clearance
5.7 in
Cargo Volume
15.1 cuFT
Aerodynamics (Cd)
-
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
37.4 ft
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
Power pack
Lithium-Ion
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
City
51 mpg
City (CNG)
-
Highway
53 mpg
Highway (CNG)
-
Combined
52 mpg
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Low
-
Low (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
Medium (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
High (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
Extra high (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Cylinders
L4
Displacement
2487 cm3
Power
129.4(176)/5700 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
221/5200 Nm/RPM
Electrical motor power
118 hp
Electrical motor torque
202 Nm
Total maximum power
208 hp
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Hybrid Gasoline
Fuel capacity
50.0 L
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Fuel capacity (CNG)
-
CNG cylinder capacity
-
Top Speed
-
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Gearbox
eCVT
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Solid Discs
Tire Size
P205/65 R16
Unladen Weight
1742 kg
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
-
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
4879 mm
Width
1839 mm
Height
1445 mm
Front/rear Track
1,600/1,605 mm
Wheelbase
2824 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Cargo Volume
428 L
Aerodynamics (Cd)
-
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
11.4 m
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
Power pack
Lithium-Ion
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
City
4.6 L/100Km
City (CNG)
-
Highway
4.4 L/100Km
Highway (CNG)
-
Combined
4.5 L/100Km
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Low
-
Low (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
Medium (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
High (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
Extra high (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Car video reviews:
 

Driven: 2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid – The Unsung Hero

4 Sep 2022, 09:17 UTC ·
In a market hot for SUVs and electric vehicles, the 2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid soldiers on in relative obscurity. But smart shoppers should quickly grasp this midsize sedan’s comfort, utility, performance and fuel economy are a cut above average.
We drove this 2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid 28 photos
We drove this 2022 Toyota Camry XSE HybridWe drove this 2022 Toyota Camry XSE HybridWe drove this 2022 Toyota Camry XSE HybridWe drove this 2022 Toyota Camry XSE HybridWe drove this 2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid
Camry has long been considered a “safe” buy for its affordable sticker, low operating costs, good durability and great resale value. But it’s also been considered boring for both its styling and performance. Toyota’s top man, Akio Toyoda, sought to remedy that with this all-new generation that debuted in 2018. Sharper looks and handling have given this mainstream model a much-needed boost in its appeal.

Last year, Toyota gave the Camry a more aggressive front fascia and our test model, an XSE Hybrid, looks downright sporty with its larger, gloss black front intakes, black alloy wheels and mirror caps, black roof and rear decklid spoiler. It has a similar look to another new model in the lineup, the Nightshade Edition found in the lower SE trim level.

Power for the Hybrid comes from a 176-horsepower 2.5-liter normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine which mates to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a 118-horsepower electric motor. The engine and motor make respective 163 and 149 lb-ft of torque. Total system output is rated at 208 horsepower. The drivetrain drives the front wheels and delivers a combined EPA rating of 46 mpg (5.1 liters/ 100 km) city and 47 mpg (5.1 liters/ 100 km) highway.

These are hardly pavement-ripping numbers, but electric motor assist does provide enough instant torque to allow the Camry to step-off smartly. It’s able quickly get up to speed and blend smoothly into freeway traffic. The ability to manually select up to six steps in the CVT with the sequential paddle shifters gives additional passing power on demand.

The independent suspension and well-tuned electric power steering also deliver a confident feel that gives a much crisper response than previous-generation Camrys. It’s not an all-out sport sedan per se, but rather a competent setup that provides consistent, linear responses to your input. In short, it’s very easy and fun to drive.

Cabin comfort plays a large role in the driving experience. The well-bolstered front bucket seats provide plenty of support, the thick leather-wrapped steering wheel has a substantial feel, and the instruments and controls are laid out well. The $1,430 driver-assist package includes a 10-inch full-color head-up display, surround view camera, along with rear-cross traffic braking. As a bonus, you also get ventilated front seats as part of the option.

The main instrument cluster is a 7-inch digital display, while the center unit features a 9-inch touchscreen. A $1,760 Navigation Packages also include a 9-speaker premium JBL sound system, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility and SiriusXM satellite radio.

On the safety front, the vehicle is equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of features that include full-range dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, road sign assist and automatic high beams.

Toyota continues to improve on its lane tracing and keeping assists to make it less intrusive. I felt there was much less ping-ponging in the lane than what I experienced earlier in the year in a Prius Hybrid. Also, the cross-traffic warnings coupled with the head-up display also provides the driver with excellent situational awareness, especially when backing out of a parking space.

The Camry is an excellent daily driver and road trip warrior. On a recent golf trip to Michigan, I put nearly 500 miles (805 km) on the car, and went through just over three-quarters of a tank of fuel. I averaged over 44 mpg (5.3 liters/ 100 km) at 70-75 mph (113 - 121 kph) and had plenty of comfort and plenty of trunk space for luggage and clubs. Adding to the driving ease is the attention to minimizing noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) thanks to such features as a laminated front windshield and sound insulation throughout the body structure.

Perhaps the most amazing aspect is the fuel economy. It wasn’t that long ago that to get upwards of 40 mpg (5.9 liters/ 100 km) you had to settle for a smaller vehicle with less power. Thanks to Toyota’s commitment to hybrid technology, now even a midsize family sedan can deliver such a high level of fuel economy.

The Camry also remains true to its roots as an affordable sedan. With the average new vehicle carrying a sticker of around $45,000, this Toyota sedan in its upscale XSE package rings in at $32,820. In addition to the Nav and Driver Assist options, our test car included a two-tone midnight black roof, rear spoiler and black mirror caps ($500) on top of the $425 Supersonic Red paint scheme. Add in a carpet/truck mat set for $259, a $150 heated steering wheel and delivery of $1,025 and the cost totals out to $38,369.

For a car that costs less than the average vehicle, the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid delivers above average features, fuel economy and comfort.

Editor's note: Gallery shows both the drive test vehicle (red Camry) and official photos.

2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid 2022 toyota camry Toyota Camry Toyota Driven by Matt
 
 
 
 
 

