Driven: 2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid – The Unsung Hero
In a market hot for SUVs and electric vehicles, the 2022 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid soldiers on in relative obscurity. But smart shoppers should quickly grasp this midsize sedan’s comfort, utility, performance and fuel economy are a cut above average.
Camry has long been considered a “safe” buy for its affordable sticker, low operating costs, good durability and great resale value. But it’s also been considered boring for both its styling and performance. Toyota’s top man, Akio Toyoda, sought to remedy that with this all-new generation that debuted in 2018. Sharper looks and handling have given this mainstream model a much-needed boost in its appeal.
Last year, Toyota gave the Camry a more aggressive front fascia and our test model, an XSE Hybrid, looks downright sporty with its larger, gloss black front intakes, black alloy wheels and mirror caps, black roof and rear decklid spoiler. It has a similar look to another new model in the lineup, the Nightshade Edition found in the lower SE trim level.
Power for the Hybrid comes from a 176-horsepower 2.5-liter normally aspirated 4-cylinder engine which mates to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and a 118-horsepower electric motor. The engine and motor make respective 163 and 149 lb-ft of torque. Total system output is rated at 208 horsepower. The drivetrain drives the front wheels and delivers a combined EPA rating of 46 mpg (5.1 liters/ 100 km) city and 47 mpg (5.1 liters/ 100 km) highway.
These are hardly pavement-ripping numbers, but electric motor assist does provide enough instant torque to allow the Camry to step-off smartly. It’s able quickly get up to speed and blend smoothly into freeway traffic. The ability to manually select up to six steps in the CVT with the sequential paddle shifters gives additional passing power on demand.
It's not an all-out sport sedan per se, but rather a competent setup that provides consistent, linear responses to your input. In short, it's very easy and fun to drive.
Cabin comfort plays a large role in the driving experience. The well-bolstered front bucket seats provide plenty of support, the thick leather-wrapped steering wheel has a substantial feel, and the instruments and controls are laid out well. The $1,430 driver-assist package includes a 10-inch full-color head-up display, surround view camera, along with rear-cross traffic braking. As a bonus, you also get ventilated front seats as part of the option.
The main instrument cluster is a 7-inch digital display, while the center unit features a 9-inch touchscreen. A $1,760 Navigation Packages also include a 9-speaker premium JBL sound system, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility and SiriusXM satellite radio.
On the safety front, the vehicle is equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of features that include full-range dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, road sign assist and automatic high beams.
Toyota continues to improve on its lane tracing and keeping assists to make it less intrusive. I felt there was much less ping-ponging in the lane than what I experienced earlier in the year in a Prius Hybrid. Also, the cross-traffic warnings coupled with the head-up display also provides the driver with excellent situational awareness, especially when backing out of a parking space.
thanks to such features as a laminated front windshield and sound insulation throughout the body structure.
Perhaps the most amazing aspect is the fuel economy. It wasn’t that long ago that to get upwards of 40 mpg (5.9 liters/ 100 km) you had to settle for a smaller vehicle with less power. Thanks to Toyota’s commitment to hybrid technology, now even a midsize family sedan can deliver such a high level of fuel economy.
The Camry also remains true to its roots as an affordable sedan. With the average new vehicle carrying a sticker of around $45,000, this Toyota sedan in its upscale XSE package rings in at $32,820. In addition to the Nav and Driver Assist options, our test car included a two-tone midnight black roof, rear spoiler and black mirror caps ($500) on top of the $425 Supersonic Red paint scheme. Add in a carpet/truck mat set for $259, a $150 heated steering wheel and delivery of $1,025 and the cost totals out to $38,369.
For a car that costs less than the average vehicle, the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid delivers above average features, fuel economy and comfort.
Editor's note: Gallery shows both the drive test vehicle (red Camry) and official photos.
