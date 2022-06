Uber Driver Got Herself a Tesla Model 3, Customers Are Tipping a Lot More Now

EV

How’s that for an inspiring change? Heidi Barnes says she now receives almost tripled tips. The woman is an Uber driver and has recently switched from a Toyota Camry to a Tesla Model 3. She noticed the tips have increased considerably after checking her monthly income.Barnes said in an interview with Bloomberg that she normally gets $1 or $3 as a tip for a ride. But since getting her Tesla, the tips have risen to $10 or $15. These amounts are now seen in the driver’s app more often. According to her discovery, customers became more generous after she abandoned the Camry in favor of a Model 3.Heidi Barnes says she’s very happy with the unexpected outcome. Now her job as a driver is more enjoyable. She roams the crowded streets of Los Angeles with her zero-emission sedan and customers might appreciate the fact that she’s not polluting.And to top it all off, Uber is also paying its drivers $1 more per ride if they operate an electric vehicle. The limit is set at 4,000 rides per year.This couldn’t have happened at a better time for the Uber driver. The national gas price is now a little under $5 a gallon while charging anis considerably cheaper. For Barnes, this meant a reduction in costs of about $150 per week!The woman got a Tesla Model 3 after the American EV maker struck a deal with Hertz last year. She’s leasing it through the special program that allows Uber drivers to get an electric vehicle for $334 per week which includes insurance. Until now, almost 15,000 Teslas out of the 150,000 available are rented by Uber drivers.