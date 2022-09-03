BMW M Hybrid V8 Enters the Next Phase of Testing in the U.S.

The BMW M Hybrid 8, which will be competing in the GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) class of the IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) starting next year, has been rolled out at Varano de' Melegari on July 25. Now, BMW has revealed that the international prototype racing car has been put to the test at several European Racetracks. This way, engineers have obtained data regarding its performance and had the chance to discover any teething issues.
In the automotive industry, teething refers to what initial problems a manufacturer may encounter when testing a new vehicle. BMW has stated that many kilometers were completed with the new car, and some initial issues have appeared, several of which have already been solved.
Some of the previous tests were done in Italy and Spain and mainly targeted system checks and performance-related topics. The BMW M Hybrid V8 has also been driven in various weather conditions, and its front and rear lights were revealed when it was operated in the dark. No fundamental issues have been reported so far with the prototype, and all the identified problems have been dealt with.
What is also extremely valuable when testing out a new car, especially one destined for competition, is the driver's feedback. The numerous components in a racing car must synchronize and function perfectly to deliver the best results. Even though all may look good on paper, only a driver can correctly identify some issues by pushing the car to its limits. So far, BMW has had six drivers behind the wheel of the M Hybrid V8.
BMW's upcoming racing car will continue testing in the USA, starting in September. Awaiting the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race in January 2023, any performance and reliability issues must be ruled out by then. The 12 Hours of Sebring and the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta are other classics the car will be racing in.
BMW M Motorsports will also compete again in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Their last win with a prototype was way back in 1999 when the V12 LMR won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the same car that was victorious in the 12 Hours of Sebring.
With a distinct BMW M design celebrating the history of BMW M Motorsport in North America, the prototype is powered by the P66/3 eight-cylinder turbo engine with supplementary electric drive, with an output of 640 HP and a torque of 650 Nm. The combustion engine takes inspiration from the DTM unit used in BMW M4 DTM in 2017 and 2018 and has suffered some modifications to meet the requirements of the LMDh (Le Mans Daytona Hybrid) drive system.
On September 22nd, BMW will reveal the M Hybrid V8's livery at the Peterson Museum in Los Angeles, USA.
Check out a behind-the-scenes look at the prototype's roll-out below.
