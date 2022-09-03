BMW M Hybrid V8 Enters the Next Phase of Testing in the U.S.

The BMW M Hybrid 8, which will be competing in the GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) class of the IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) starting next year, has been rolled out at Varano de' Melegari on July 25. Now, BMW has revealed that the international prototype racing car has been put to the test at several European Racetracks. This way, engineers have obtained data regarding its performance and had the chance to discover any teething issues.

24 photos