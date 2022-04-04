Sebastien Loeb Is Set to Race in DTM in a Ferrari 488 GT3, Will Debut in Portugal

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb has recently tested a DTM-spec Ferrari a few days ago, and the French legend was later confirmed to get a seat in the championship's season-opener. Today, Red Bull's Alphatauri AF Corse team announced Loeb is set to race in a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.
Initially, the AF Corse team, which is Red Bull's partner in DTM, confirmed two drivers for this season of DTM. We are referring to Nick Cassidy and Felipe Fraga. However, a private test organized at Spa had two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo cars in the Red Bull AlphaTauri livery, while a third car, which was reportedly all white, was also present.
In the third car, as many publications noted over the weekend, was Sebastien Loeb. The French rally legend won the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally earlier this year after competing in the Dakar Rally, and he seems open to new gigs in the field of motorsport. Despite his win at the Monte, Loeb did not move on to race in other WRC events just yet, nor did he engage in other competitions.
At this point, it is clear that Loeb has nothing left to prove, and he is just racing when and where he likes on top of his ongoing commitment in Extreme E.
In this case, the DTM season opener at Portimao, in Portugal, seems like the place to be, as multiple outlets have previously announced Loeb as a stand-in for Nick Cassidy. The event will mark Loeb's debut in DTM, but the Frenchman is no stranger to track racing.
While some teams needed replacements for their drivers due to Covid-19 infections, Cassidy's seat will have to be taken by someone else because that driver is already involved in multiple championships. Because of clashing dates for the races in Formula E, DTM, and even the World Endurance Championship, he will have to follow the rules in his contracts.
It is worth noting that Sebastien Loeb is also committed in Extreme E, where he races for X44, a Prodrive-run team by Lewis Hamilton. While Extreme E does not clash with the DTM schedule, it may mean that we might have a shot at seeing Loeb in more races as the season moves forward this year.
In the third car, as many publications noted over the weekend, was Sebastien Loeb. The French rally legend won the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally earlier this year after competing in the Dakar Rally, and he seems open to new gigs in the field of motorsport. Despite his win at the Monte, Loeb did not move on to race in other WRC events just yet, nor did he engage in other competitions.
At this point, it is clear that Loeb has nothing left to prove, and he is just racing when and where he likes on top of his ongoing commitment in Extreme E.
In this case, the DTM season opener at Portimao, in Portugal, seems like the place to be, as multiple outlets have previously announced Loeb as a stand-in for Nick Cassidy. The event will mark Loeb's debut in DTM, but the Frenchman is no stranger to track racing.
While some teams needed replacements for their drivers due to Covid-19 infections, Cassidy's seat will have to be taken by someone else because that driver is already involved in multiple championships. Because of clashing dates for the races in Formula E, DTM, and even the World Endurance Championship, he will have to follow the rules in his contracts.
It is worth noting that Sebastien Loeb is also committed in Extreme E, where he races for X44, a Prodrive-run team by Lewis Hamilton. While Extreme E does not clash with the DTM schedule, it may mean that we might have a shot at seeing Loeb in more races as the season moves forward this year.