This Is the Latest Sedan To Be Retired From the US After 2022

While automakers are struggling to meet the tougher emission regulations in Europe, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, they have started phasing out small cars and sedans, as consumers keep favoring crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. 7 photos



The supposed demise of the large sedan would leave a big gap in Toyota’s U.S. lineup, as SUV boom, we wouldn’t hold our breath for the latter scenario.



On a related note, China will allegedly keep getting the Avalon, which is built at the Tianjin facility for the local market.



The fifth generation



The former is offered in the XLE trim level, with the 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 301 HP and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque, or with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit, making 205 HP and 185 lb-ft (251 Nm). Both get an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the 2.5L variant is also equipped with all-wheel drive.



With a 2.5-liter mill and two electric motors,



Pricing for the ICE -powered XLE starts at $36,125, regardless of the powertrain, and the hybrid has an MSRP of $37,100, going up to $39,600 and $43,400 for the mid- and top-spec models respectively. The latest four-door model that will soon bite the dust is the Toyota Avalon AutoNews reports that the Japanese automaker’s purchasing department told suppliers that production of the Avalon at the Georgetown factory will end subsequent to the 2022 model year.The supposed demise of the large sedan would leave a big gap in Toyota’s U.S. lineup, as the Camry will become the brand’s new flagship four-door. There is no way of knowing whether the Avalon moniker will make a comeback Stateside, be it as a high-rider or a sedan, but given the crossover/boom, we wouldn’t hold our breath for the latter scenario.On a related note, China will allegedly keep getting the Avalon, which is built at the Tianjin facility for the local market.The fifth generation Toyota Avalon has been around since 2018, and is available in two versions in the United States, normal and hybrid.The former is offered in the XLE trim level, with the 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out 301and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque, or with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit, making 205 HP and 185 lb-ft (251 Nm). Both get an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the 2.5L variant is also equipped with all-wheel drive.With a 2.5-liter mill and two electric motors, the Avalon Hybrid has a total output of 215 HP, and it is offered in the XLE, XSE, and Limited trim levels.Pricing for the-powered XLE starts at $36,125, regardless of the powertrain, and the hybrid has an MSRP of $37,100, going up to $39,600 and $43,400 for the mid- and top-spec models respectively.

Editor's note: We reached out to Toyota and will be updating this story when (or if) we hear back from them. We reached out to Toyota and will be updating this story when (or if) we hear back from them.