New Cars That Should Be Electric Instead

The overwhelming majority of the carmakers are, in some way, headed for electrification. Some brands, like Ford, are headed there faster than others, like Toyota. Others still walk a middle path, trying out alternative fuels and hybrids while they wait to see how regulations and consumer attitudes work out. The result is quite a lot of cars that would be excellent EVs leaving the factory with a gasoline engine.
Mind you, this isn't a debate about the rightness or wrongness of electrification. Here, we’re merely taking a look at what new vehicles could be improved by an electric powertrain. In our little fantasy world, we’re going to pretend that electrification isn't just the latest consumer-focused distraction from the destruction of our planet and that infrastructure is actually better than it is.
Now, all these cars don't exist for one reason or another, but it's especially important to acknowledge why a lot of these Toyotas don't. The brand, possibly correctly, doesn't see much future in EVs – at least, that's how things look. Instead, it believes that hybridization is a much better solution for its customers. The idea of a hybrid Tacoma appeals to me just as much as an electric one, and I, for one, think Toyota may be on the right side of history as the EV craze begins to wane.
Ford Bronco
With that out of the way, the Ford Bronco is our first candidate. Ford has already electrified models in its lineup, and I see a massive gap in the market below brands like Rivian. Those folks will happily sell a ton of very rich people a truck (and a brand, more importantly) focused on being outdoors and enjoying what's left of the ozone.
Ford can do it too, but at a much, much lower price point – and in greater numbers. The Bronco brand has proven popular enough over the last few years, so why not? Being able to buy an electric off-roader (hell, even a hybrid one) would be a great addition to the Bronco lineup that would capture the interests of Rivian's target market for far less money.
Bentley Bentayga
Bentley talks a big game when it comes to going green. It now offers a hybrid Bentayga and has spent serious cash making manufacturing greener. But after driving the Bentayga EWB last fall in Vancouver, I'm convinced the SUV needs to be electric. That isn't because I didn't enjoy the massive twin-turbo 542-horsepower V8 – it's actually a very good engine, but one that happens to fit Bentley's more sporting models better.
I don't believe Bentley's target market for the Bentayga really cares about power. They care about status, and just now, nothing screams status like a big, expensive, heavy EV with fake leather seats. Bentley makes those too, and they're very convincing. Plus, as whisper-quiet as the Bentayga was, the addition of a few electric motors is likely to hugely improve that experience. On top of that, the brand will likely be taking advantage of the Volkswagen group's electrified platforms soon anyway.
Toyota Camry
This one's a no-brainer. For now, we have to pretend that Toyota's stance on EVs has magically shifted and that the bZ4X-alphabet-soup is no longer just a crossover checking a box for Toyota and Subaru. The Camry is one of Toyota’s top sellers, and in the interest of having something that isn't an SUV on this list, I think an affordable, electric version of an already popular car would be a hit. Consumers love the Camry and its hybrid variant – why not go electric? Affordable EVs are hard to come by right now, and if anyone can get a full-size electric sedan under the $35,000 mark, it's Toyota.
There's also a hidden benefit to this. Having worked in the industry in another life, most people don't think about how many of these cars Toyota sells to rental companies all over the world. If those were to suddenly go electric, we'd likely see a notable drop in emissions in this sector, and Toyota would get to lead the charge and take all the credit.
Subaru Crosstrek
The argument for an electric Crosstrek is largely an amalgamation of the argument for an electric Bronco and an electric Camry. People love their Subarus, and the Crosstrek would be a great way for Subaru to offer an EV at a much lower price point than the Solterra (twin to the Bz4X). Even if Subaru had to offer it near the top of the Crosstrek's pricing structure, an electric Crosstrek would still be cheaper than the Solterra.
Then there's the off-road angle. Imagine: Subaru debuts, for the 2025 model year, the new Crosstrek Wilderness EV. People would be lighting cop cars on fire outside dealerships in an attempt to get inside and place an order. Again, offering Rivian-like branding and products to people at an affordable price point with an EV is something of a winning marketing recipe.
Toyota Tacoma
At this point, tossing another Toyota model in here feels like a little bit of a cop-out. If Toyota wanted to, it could really kill it in the affordable-ish EV segment with any number of cars. An electric 4Runner or Rav4 would do just as well for the brand. But the Tacoma has a new generation coming (if you haven't heard), and the new truck seems like a fantastic opportunity for Toyota to test the waters with more electrification.
Rumor has it that the Taco will already be hybridized- making use of the brand's iForce Max branding and engineering. To take the truck one step further, again dipping into that lovely affordability-off-road Venn diagram, would surely be a smash hit.
Now, all these cars don't exist for one reason or another, but it's especially important to acknowledge why a lot of these Toyotas don't. The brand, possibly correctly, doesn't see much future in EVs – at least, that's how things look. Instead, it believes that hybridization is a much better solution for its customers. The idea of a hybrid Tacoma appeals to me just as much as an electric one, and I, for one, think Toyota may be on the right side of history as the EV craze begins to wane.