Rivian R1T Dual-Motor AWD Validation Testing Looks Enormously Fun

RJ Scaringe, the big kahuna at Rivian, has recently posted a clip on Twitter of a black-painted R1T power sliding like crazy in Alaska. It may look entertaining to us potential customers, but Rivian is actually putting the finishing touches on the Enduro powertrain.
Enduro means two electric motors in the Irvine-based automaker's vernacular. Even though independent motors provide a bit more power and torque, it's hard to make a case against the entry-level setup. For starters, 600 horsepower and 600 pound-feet (608 ps and 813 Nm) are tremendous for a tweener pickup.
Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes merely 4.5 seconds. A software upgrade can improve said figures to approximately 700 horsepower (710 ps), 700 pound-feet (949 Nm), and 3.5 seconds. Both the standard and enhanced dual-motor powertrains are much obliged to tow up to 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms) in the R1T's case. The R1S utility vehicle tops 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms).
Manufactured at Rivian's plant in Normal, Illinois since February 3, the Enduro drive unit is understandably shared with the Amazon Electric Delivery Van. If all goes according to plan, the manufacturing facility will churn out 832 units per day in two shifts or 16,640 units at most every month.
An in-house design according to chief operating officer Frank Klein, the Enduro dual-motor powertrain will drive Rivian's costs down and help bring new customers to the brand. It's available in combination with all three battery options in the R1T, whereas the R1S Dual-Motor AWD can be specified with two.
Pricing kicks off at $73,000 for the pickup with the Standard pack (think 270 miles of driving range, or 435 kilometers if you prefer the metric system). The Large and Max packs retail at $6,000 and $16,000. Their driving range estimates are 350 and 400 miles (563 and 644 kilometers), respectively, according to the build & price tool for the zero-emission truck.
There's another limitation that needs to be highlighted, namely the Performance Dual-Motor AWD ($5,000) not being compatible with the Standard pack. Only the other two can be configured, and their driving ranges are identical to those of the standard powertrain.
Aiming to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2023, the up-and-coming automaker sells two distinct packages of the R1T, which carry over to the R1S. Adventure is what Rivian calls the base specification, which offers a plethora of goodies. The list begins with vegan leather, patterned stitching, heated and ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and either vegan leather or natural ash wood interior trim. Lumbar adjustments for the driver and passenger, Compass Yellow interior accents, Chilewich floor mats, a recycled microfiber headliner, an air compressor, two tow hooks up front, and a trick security system are included as well.
Priced at $3,850 in the R1T and $3,600 in the R1S, the All-Terrain Upgrade is worth every dollar if you're planning to venture off the beaten path more often than not. 20-inch tires and three wheel choices open the list of extras, joined by a spare tire neatly hidden in the bed's floor. The tools required for changing tires and reinforced underbody protection seal the deal.
