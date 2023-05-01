The Ora Lightning Cat Is a Porsche Taycan-Wannabe Chinese BEV, Looks Eerily British

There was a time when all the cars sold or exported from China looked like shameless copies of European or American automotive success stories. Just like Ford made the Mondeo look too much like an Aston Martin, Chinese designers looked at what Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or BMW were doing and tried to replicate it without caring about copyright infringement. But have things changed now?

11 photos Photo: Fully Charged Show on YouTube / autoevolution edit