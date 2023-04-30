2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift Spied With Tweaked Bumpers, Redesigned Lights

The zero-emission Taycan gets wrongfully criticized for having too many doors, being too heavy, and not making those glorious flat-six noises we associate with all things Porsche. Lest we forget, the 911 had its critics back in the day as well. On the other hand, the award-winning Taycan is an extremely versatile car that helped the German automaker position itself as a force to be reckoned with in the all-electric segment.

20 photos Photo: CarPix / edited