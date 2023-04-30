2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift Spied With Tweaked Bumpers, Redesigned Lights

The zero-emission Taycan gets wrongfully criticized for having too many doors, being too heavy, and not making those glorious flat-six noises we associate with all things Porsche. Lest we forget, the 911 had its critics back in the day as well. On the other hand, the award-winning Taycan is an extremely versatile car that helped the German automaker position itself as a force to be reckoned with in the all-electric segment.
It's getting on a bit, however. The Mission E design study premiered at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, and much of its design traits carry over to the series-production model. Porsche unleashed the Taycan at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Ever since, it has been assembled at the Zuffenhausen facility in Stuttgart.
Joined at the hip to the Audi e-tron GT, the Taycan is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh later this year. The facelift is likely to arrive at dealers for the 2024 model year. Our spy photographers have recently snapped two prototypes, namely a heavily-camouflaged sedan joined by a jacked-up longroof.
The latter is called Taycan Cross Turismo, and it's a derivative of the Taycan Sport Turismo. Think of it as the A6 Allroad to the A6 Avant. A shooting brake rather than a traditional wagon, the Cross Turismo is the most versatile specification of the Taycan yet.
Gifted with redesigned headlights and taillights, both prototypes also show revised bumpers fore and aft. Pictured on Goodyear UltraGrip Performance winter tires, Porsche's development cars don't appear to feature too many interior changes. Given that the 2024 model year Cayenne took inspiration from the pre-facelift Taycan – and so will the refreshed Panamera – it makes no sense for the German automaker to spend money on something that doesn't need changing.
Word has it that Porsche is prepping a three-motor powertrain à la Plaid, although said rumor hasn't been confirmed or denied thus far. Hearsay suggests a whopping 1,000 horsepower, which is pretty close to the Plaid's 1,020 hp and 1,050 lb-ft (1,424 Nm).
Given that the Taycan's J1 platform will be retired after the mid-cycle refresh ends production, it's hard to believe that a three-motor powertrain is on the menu. Then again, I would also like to be proven wrong because high-performance EVs are irresistible.
Lower down the spectrum, the 2024 Taycan will continue with two- and single-motor arrangements. There might be upgraded batteries in the offing as well, but we'll have to wait and see what's what. At press time, Porsche's first series-production electric vehicle comes with up to 93.4 kWh, of which 83.7 kilowatt-hours are usable. The 800-volt architecture supports a peak charging rate of 270 kW, meaning that charging from 5 to 80 percent takes merely 23 minutes.
The most performance-oriented Taycan is called Turbo S, which is a bit funny given its lack of turbochargers. From the standpoint of nomenclature, however, Turbo always meant something really special for Porsche. Remember the 930 series? Although impressive at the time, the 911 Turbo Carrera of that era doesn't hold a candle to the 750 hp and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of the Taycan Turbo S.
Joined at the hip to the Audi e-tron GT, the Taycan is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh later this year. The facelift is likely to arrive at dealers for the 2024 model year. Our spy photographers have recently snapped two prototypes, namely a heavily-camouflaged sedan joined by a jacked-up longroof.
The latter is called Taycan Cross Turismo, and it's a derivative of the Taycan Sport Turismo. Think of it as the A6 Allroad to the A6 Avant. A shooting brake rather than a traditional wagon, the Cross Turismo is the most versatile specification of the Taycan yet.
Gifted with redesigned headlights and taillights, both prototypes also show revised bumpers fore and aft. Pictured on Goodyear UltraGrip Performance winter tires, Porsche's development cars don't appear to feature too many interior changes. Given that the 2024 model year Cayenne took inspiration from the pre-facelift Taycan – and so will the refreshed Panamera – it makes no sense for the German automaker to spend money on something that doesn't need changing.
Word has it that Porsche is prepping a three-motor powertrain à la Plaid, although said rumor hasn't been confirmed or denied thus far. Hearsay suggests a whopping 1,000 horsepower, which is pretty close to the Plaid's 1,020 hp and 1,050 lb-ft (1,424 Nm).
Given that the Taycan's J1 platform will be retired after the mid-cycle refresh ends production, it's hard to believe that a three-motor powertrain is on the menu. Then again, I would also like to be proven wrong because high-performance EVs are irresistible.
Lower down the spectrum, the 2024 Taycan will continue with two- and single-motor arrangements. There might be upgraded batteries in the offing as well, but we'll have to wait and see what's what. At press time, Porsche's first series-production electric vehicle comes with up to 93.4 kWh, of which 83.7 kilowatt-hours are usable. The 800-volt architecture supports a peak charging rate of 270 kW, meaning that charging from 5 to 80 percent takes merely 23 minutes.
The most performance-oriented Taycan is called Turbo S, which is a bit funny given its lack of turbochargers. From the standpoint of nomenclature, however, Turbo always meant something really special for Porsche. Remember the 930 series? Although impressive at the time, the 911 Turbo Carrera of that era doesn't hold a candle to the 750 hp and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of the Taycan Turbo S.