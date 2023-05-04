Genesis Electric Vehicles Now Available in Florida, Three Models Will Have to Suffice

A standalone brand since 2015, Genesis has gradually expanded its lineup to eight models at press time. Plenty more are in the offing, with an emphasis on electric automobiles. The Hyundai-owned automaker intends to make the switch from internal combustion to electric by 2030 in the United States of America, where its all-electric reach doesn't cover the entirety of the US.
Genesis is getting there, though, one state at a time. Florida is the latest state to join the list, bringing the grand total to 23 states. In no particular order, the remainder comprises Wisconsin, Arizona, Washington, California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, Connecticut, Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Indiana, New York, Louisiana, New Jersey, Maryland, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. That's nearly half of the world's biggest economy, which also happens to be a country with a tremendous appetite for EVs on a per capita basis.
Sales of new electric vehicles grew dramatically in 2022, with Tesla leading the ranking. Its best-selling nameplate in this part of the world is the Model Y crossover, which totaled 252,000 deliveries last year, up 32.4 percent from 2021. In other words, the Model Y sold better than the GMC Sierra (both light- and heavy-duty models), Honda CR-V, and Toyota Tacoma.
Given Tesla's dominance in this particular segment, is there any redeeming feature to buying a Genesis? The answer isn't a simple yes or no, but depends on what every single individual wants from their electric vehicle. If you're in the market for lots of tech and the best driving range out there, Tesla is the way to go. For those who intend to stand out from the crowd with great design, a high level of standard kit, and superior build quality, Genesis is a rather tempting proposition.
More tempting still, Genesis Motor America offers three years of time-limited complimentary charging sessions at Electrify America with every new EV purchased. 30 minutes of complimentary charging per session may not seem like much at first glance, but remember that all three all-electric vehicles produced by Genesis come with fast charging. In other words, 30 minutes is plenty enough to juice up the battery with plenty of range.
The GV60 is the South Korean marque's entry-level proposition at $59,290 sans destination charge and the federal tax credit, and right off the bat, you're getting the most driving range possible at 248 miles (399 kilometers). The locally produced Electrified GV70 is one size larger, an SUV coupe that kicks off at $65,850 with up to 236 miles (380 kilometers) to its name.
Based on the internal combustion-engined G80, the Genesis Electrified G80 is the most expensive all-electric vehicle of the three at $79,825. All three feature dual-motor AWD as standard. The sedan-bodied Electrified G80 offers the most range, namely 282 miles (454 kilometers) on the EPA's combined test cycle.
