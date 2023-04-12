Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept: Posh X6 Rival Visits NYC Looking Like a Genuine Manhattanite

We have to hand it to Genesis; they’ve accomplished pretty much everything they set out to do back when Hyundai first released their new sub-brand into the wild. They now feature a competitive six-model lineup in the United States, with the industry having already granted them premium status.
See, that used to be Genesis’ biggest challenge when they first got started – being seen as a premium brand, an equal to the likes of Lexus, Acura, Cadillac, or Lincoln. I mean sure, they could still use some more variety and more high-performance models, however, the cars they do make are already recognized as being more appealing than your average Hyundai or Kia.
Fast-forward to the first week of April 2023, and the Korean manufacturer introduced a new show car to the world, dubbed the GV80 Coupe Concept.
After seeing the vehicle at this year’s New York Auto Show, it’s hard not to be at least a little bit impressed with the design. It looks even better than it did in those first press images – kind of like a mix between a GV80 SUV and a G80 sedan, in terms of styling.
According to Genesis themselves, their designers used the X Speedium Coupe Concept for inspiration, which, by the way, was present at last year’s New York Auto Show.
“We are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes,” said Group Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke during the unveiling. He’s absolutely right, though. This is exactly the type of vehicle a premium carmaker needs to build nowadays, at least in terms of design. It must be practical, sure, but also “emotional”. I know that people like to hate on the BMW X6 and various other coupe-styled SUVs, but guess what? Sales don’t lie. Premium buyers like expensive-looking cars.
The interior, meanwhile, is more or less typical of a concept car. There’s little chance that a production-ready GV80 Coupe is going to be rocking four individual bucket seats and a strut brace.
Not in the immediate future, unfortunately. Genesis have yet to reveal any details regarding powertrain configurations, but rest assured that this will be gasoline-powered and not battery-electric. It should arrive in dealerships later this year, with a price tag exceeding that of the 2023 GV80 SUV, which retails from $55,800.
I’m betting it won’t cost as much as a BMW X6, Audi Q8, or Mercedes GLE Coupe, though, as the Bimmer is currently priced from $73,900, the Audi from $72,800, and the Benz from $81,200.
Another reason why the GV80 Coupe looks genuinely good is because of the carmaker’s RWD platform, allowing for a long hood design, and attractive dash-to-axle proportions. We also can’t miss the anti-wedge parabolic line, muscular creases and fenders, quad light design and spectacular Magma exterior color, which is meant to symbolize the very attitude of Korea.
Great, when can I buy one?
