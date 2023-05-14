2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Rendered in Nine Paint Colors

Not long ago, a Tacoma enthusiast discovered an interesting file name on Toyota's website. That file turned out to be a picture of a white-painted 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro, a pic that we weren't supposed to see until the grand reveal on May 19.
Based on said photograph, the good folks from the Tacoma4G forum have rendered the newcomer in a selection of interesting paint colors. The list kicks off with Army Green and Lunar Rock, followed by Blue Crush and Lightning Yellow. As for the remainder, it consists of Barcelona Red, Voodoo Blue, Electric Lime, Solar Octane, and a bronze-like paint color previewed by the design teasers for the Tacoma Trailhunter.
Trailhunter is Toyota's way of challenging the Colorado Trail Boss and Ranger Tremor. It slots below the TRD Pro in the mid-size pickup truck's range, and it's highly probable for Toyota to offer the Trailhunter exclusively as a Double Cab.
A work-oriented Access Cab has also been confirmed, and there's also a six-speed manual in the offing. The three-pedal setup is huge in this particular segment because – as far as the US market is concerned – only the Jeep Gladiator can be specified with one. Ford is much obliged to sell you a manual-equipped Ranger overseas, but in this part of the world, the 10R torque-converter automatic transmission will make do.
Arguably the most anticipated midsizer of 2023, the fourth-generation Tacoma has plenty of expectations to live up to. From Toyota's point of view, the only expectation for it comes in the form of sales. The outgoing 'Taco already leads the segment by a tremendous margin, and – keep them fingers crossed – the 2024 model will make its forerunner proud.
Toyota delivered a whopping 237,323 units last year in the United States. By comparison, the Chevrolet Colorado finished 2022 with 89,197 examples to its name. Even if we count the technically similar GMC Canyon together with the Colorado, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit still has a very long way to go until it reaches the Tacoma.
There is, however, a certain something that may put off a few potential customers of the 2024 model. That something is the purported choice of engines, consisting of turbocharged mills rather than naturally-aspirated powerplants. The base four-cylinder is believed to displace 2.4 liters, and common sense tells us that the aforementioned manual is exclusive to it.
A hybrid will be available as well, with the TRD Pro confirmed to feature said powertrain. At press time, we only know that it's called i-FORCE MAX. Could it be a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V6, as is the case in the full-size Tundra? Wouldn't the 2.4-liter I4 be a better pick for a mid-size pickup? Whatever the outcome may be, rest assured because Toyota knows how to do hybrids better than everyone else.
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Colors Previews https://t.co/uwsz3CyoJH— Tacoma4G.com (@tacoma4g) May 12, 2023