So, Do You Feel the Need for 6x6 Off-Road Speed in a Custom Tundra or F-150 Raptor?

At the round trot for having the best or at least most crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, the automotive industry has seen both OEMs and the aftermarket realm resort to pretty unorthodox measures of persuading customers.
For example, some automakers have congested all possible niches, overlapping themselves without remorse or logic. Other carmakers – the premium ones – have decided that there is a sudden urge to reach the stratosphere with ultra-luxury super-SUVs like the Aston Martin DBX and DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus S and Urus Performante, plus the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Cullinan Black Badge.
Now some of them are even betting big on stuff like the V12-powered 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue coach-door SUV or the outrageously quirky 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid V8 CUV, among others. Hey, even mass-market carmakers have such behemoths, like Dodge with its 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat and its stable of 710 ponies.
As far as trucks are concerned, brands are going overboard in three main directions. Luxury – with everything from Capstone Tundras to heavy-duty heroes like the first-ever GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate. Off-road prowess, with stuff like the F-150 Raptor R and Ram TRX or the massive Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Bison (and its siblings).
And last but not least, the EV lifestyle – hence the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, or the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, plus the Ram 1500 REV or the Tesla Cybertruck. Meanwhile, the aftermarket realm thinks they can unify most of these leading pathways into a singular trail, sorry, an idea that will have a little bit of everything from everywhere and fall short of compromises.
As such, venues like Hennessey Performance Engineering or Apocalypse 6x6 – among many others – have found that the perfect recipe for an astounding truck to dwarf all others and stand tall in any crowd is to have the pickup longer and riding on six wheels instead of four. Little venues also dabble with such creations – and there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example or two. The talented folks over at Miami, Florida-based Esteem Customs - formerly known as Force Motorsport - have decided that crimson and black is the best combination for their 6x6s, as of late.
Thus, since they are one of the few aftermarket outlets dabbling with Toyota Tundra 6x6s, they decided to showcase a spectacular example dressed in red with black bed decals, and with all the behemoth pickup truck sat thoroughly lifted on a nice mix of aftermarket wheels and MT tires. But that is not all, since you can also choose other stuff – including one of the most traditional 6x6 builds, the modified Jeep Gladiator. Alas, we were more interested in the potential direct contender to 6x6 glory that could answer the call to brawl from a 437-hp Tundra i-Force Max, the 450-hp Ford F-150 Raptor.
Well, that means there is a choice – the Tundra 6x6 or the Raptor 6x6, which is also crimson with black decals and rides tough yet stylish on concave aftermarket wheels and the same workhorse-type tires? Hopefully, we will get to decide before the company hits us with another feisty transformation, and we start to swing back and forth even more undecided. For their next potential versus feature, we propose the recently introduced 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor for North America and the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro i-Force Max!
