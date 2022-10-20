Third (of Five) Toyota Tundra 6x6s Is Done, Rides Custom on Black Rhino Legion 20s

Today, one can have about anything from the automotive industry. From ultra-luxury EV super-coupes to jet-powered water cars and from military-grade SUVs to bonkers pickup trucks, anything goes.
Speaking of crazy pickup trucks, one can easily see that it has become increasingly hard to stand out in a crowd, in these frightful yet enticing days. Full-size EV pickup trucks have become the norm, heavy-duty luxury trucks are also a go, and even 6x6 conversions are growing increasingly mundane. As such, how do you set yourself apart?
Well, the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based Esteem Customs – formerly known as Force Motorsport – have opted for a dual approach. First, they chose a model that is not the preferred target of 6x6 aftermarket conversion outlets like the Jeep Gladiator or Ford F-Series, and Ram TRX. That would be the third generation of the 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size Japanese pickup truck.
Secondly, they decided that collectability is more desirable than potential mass-market profits, so the team is only going to build five examples of the 2022 Toyota Tundra 6x6 breed. The original, a crimson pickup truck was freshly unique at the time of inception, and also looked beastly on super-deep Vossen HF6-5s. Naturally, that attracted a lot of attention, and the shop started the arduous work on the second build.
The latter came out to play in a dark green composition, and it too rode posh on a ritzy set of contrasting bronze aftermarket wheels. Now the time has come to meet the third Toyota Tundra 6x6 musketeer, a subtler gray example that was just finished and even triggered Black Rhino Wheels to deliver an appreciative shout-out on social media.
Well, that was only natural since the 6x6 behemoth featured not four but six 20-inch Legion wheels! Even better, the traditional photo shoot is now doubled by a behind-the-scenes making-of video designed to help us grasp a little better the complexity of this 6x6 transformation.
