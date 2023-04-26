The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison Has Larger Tires Than the Silverado ZR2 Bison

As you're well aware, Chevrolet introduced the Silverado ZR2 Bison for the 2023 model year with 33-inch rubber boots from Goodyear. But weirdly enough, the Colorado ZR2 Bison is coming back with 35s.
General Motors made a few questionable choices in the past few years, but given that it's General Motors, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit couldn't care less about my or your opinion. One notable exception from this rule was the Camaro SS for the 2020 model year, an emergency redesign prompted by immense criticism.
The Detroit-based automaker saved face – but only just – and the Camaro still ranks behind the Challenger and Mustang in terms of sales. General Motors gave up on the sixth-generation pony car in 2016 after the introduction of a 10-speed automatic transmission in the ZL1. The Camaro is going the way of the dodo in 2024, and its replacement is – according to hearsay – an EV.
Turning our attention back to the Colorado ZR2 Bison, the off-road truck is coming to a dealership near you for the 2024 model year with a lift kit. From the looks of it, a 5-inch lift kit. Previewed on social media with light camouflage on its body shell, the most capable of Colorados ever also rocks beadlock-capable wheels in black, rock sliders, and – curiously – no brush guard.
It sure looks mean, though, as mean as General Motors can make a road-legal truck of this footprint. Similar to every other Bison truck out there, the Colorado ZR2 Bison features a number of upgrades from American Expedition Vehicles. The lower area of the front bumper, for example, appears to feature an integrated skid plate, space for a winch, and redesigned lights.
Likely equipped with a steel rear bumper and ticker underbody armor, the Colorado ZR2 Bison promises best-in-segment capability off the beaten path. Not even Ford's redesigned Ranger Raptor has the ground clearance and wheels to compete with it, although its Fox shocks are pretty damn sweet. GM uses Multimatic's similarly fabulous DSSV damping tech.
Multimatic is the Canadian company that used to make the second-generation Ford GT in Ontario. Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve is a suspension technology with race-proven success in Champ Car, Formula 1, WEC, DTM, as well as the Ferrari Challenge series.
General Motors first used DSSV dampers in the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28, a track-focused animal boasting a naturally-aspirated V8 with 7.0 liters of displacement to its name. The 2023 model year Colorado ZR2 comes with the latest-gen DSSV dampers as standard, plus 3.0 inches worth of suspension lift.
The only engine available is a high-output turbocharged 2.7-liter I4 with 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) on tap. Ford's upcoming Ranger Raptor for the US market features a 3.0-liter V6 from the EcoBoost family, although it remains to be seen if the peak output figures will indeed mirror those of the Bronco Raptor.
