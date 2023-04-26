This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Is a Rare Barn Find With Obvious Problems

Say what you want about the late ‘50s Bel Air, but you can’t deny it was a fantastic car. There’s a good reason it eventually became a superstar, with many Americans considering it just as iconic as Elvis and Marylin Monroe.
Sure enough, the Bel Air gave birth to the Impala, a model that took the automotive world by surprise to eventually develop into the most popular car in the United States. But before the arrival of the Impala, everybody wanted a Bel Air.
Many people still drool after a classic Bel Air today, and someone on eBay gives them a chance to own one. Obviously, it’s not in tip-top shape, but this is totally understandable, considering the car has been sitting for what’s likely to be decades.
Posted on eBay with a reserve in place, this Bel Air certainly doesn’t look good. But it doesn’t look like a complete wreck either, so depending on what you find during a visual inspection, it could be worth a full restoration.
This 1957 Bel Air is a barn find in all regards. The current owner doesn’t provide any information as to how long it’s been sitting, but the rust cancer seems to suggest the answer to this question is “a lot.” One of the shared images suggests the Chevy spent a considerable amount of time under the clear sky in what looks to be a yard full of abandoned cars.
This certainly can’t be good news, especially for the undersides. Any potential buyer should closely inspect the floors, though the seller themselves admits the car needs driver’s side floor pans.
As an all-original barn find, this Bel Air might be worth restoring, though I’d rather go for a restomod. The engine and the transmission are missing, so if you’re ready to give this Chevy a second chance, you can install pretty much any powerplant you want.
The two-door hardtop coupe was born with a V8 under the hood and a manual transmission, and it’s really a shame that it hides nothing but clean air in the engine bay. On the other hand, it’s a more affordable classic that leaves the door open to a wide range of customization options.
Finding a new owner for this Bel Air isn’t going to be easy, that’s for sure. Not only is its condition challenging, but also the missing parts are likely to make most collectors walk away. No information has been provided on the selling price, but the current bid on eBay is a little over $2,000. Seller blu_diam has also enabled a reserve, and for the time being, it’s still in place.
The vehicle is parked in Florida should anyone be interested in a full inspection.
