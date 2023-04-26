5 V8-Powered American Classics That You Can Buy for Less Than $25K

If you thought owning a classic American car was a forbidden dream unless you have loads of money, these five examples show that it can come true for less than $25,000.
For true enthusiasts, great cars have personalities, despite being inanimate objects. While modern vehicles are safer and more convenient, they lack an attitude, something that classic cars – especially those built in the US – have plenty of.
Think about the early-1970s Chevelle SS, for example. Big, bulky, and powerful, it’s like a brawler looking for a fight, and even if you are against violence, you will find yourself wanting to join it on that quest. Next, look at a contemporary Toyota Camry. You will hear crickets and won’t feel anything because it’s not much more than a people mover.
That being said, a Camry is cheaper, and although, as an enthusiast, you dream about American classics, a tight budget coupled with false pragmatism will often steer you towards modern cars like Toyota’s famous sedan when you decide to buy a new ride.
But if you stop overthinking and follow your heart, that forbidden dream can come true, even if you only have money for an entry-level Camry. With $25,000 to spare, you will find some surprisingly-good American classics with good ol’ V8 muscle, like the five examples below.
1968-1982 Chevrolet Corvette C3
The third generation of America’s sports car will forever be iconic. With a complete visual overhaul from the previous model, the Mako Shark II-inspired Stingray was introduced in 1968, near the height of the muscle car era, and rode into the sunset in 1982, after 14 successful years on the market.
While the glamorous late-1960s and early-1970s examples equipped with big-block V8s are highly-collectible and prohibitively expensive, $25,000 can still get you a more-than-decent, late-1970s C3 with a 350-ci V8 that makes around 200 hp (203 ps).
The bodywork might not be as perfect as it was when it left the factory, and it’s going to have some miles on the odometer, but you will get a classic Corvette in good shape – one that you can drive around without worrying about it breaking down.
Furthermore, if something does need replacing, you will be pleasantly surprised to find a wide range of parts (and even upgrades) that are relatively cheap. So, contrary to popular belief, a classic Corvette can be affordable to buy and maintain.
The only major drawback of this fantastic car is its practicality – or lack thereof. If you need more than two seats and enough cargo space to haul bulky stuff, this isn’t the car for you. However, if you’re looking for a classic Sunday cruiser guaranteed to turn heads, look no further than the C3.
1970–1971 Ford Torino
In 1971, Ford discontinued the Fairlane and Falcon, but thankfully, the Torino survived. As a stand-alone offering, it was one of the coolest intermediates available during that great model year, and today, it lives on as a muscle car icon.
But, unlike other mid-size rivals built in ‘71, the Torino’s value hasn’t skyrocketed in recent years. A Concours-level, low mileage example with a 429-ci (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet and all the optional packages might go over $40,000, but a 351-powered Torino with fewer options can be had for less than $25,000.
While browsing online, I found one such example currently listed on Hemmings for $22,999. It’s a fastback coupe with the GT package and hides a 351 under its hood. According to the owner, it currently has only 1,730 miles (2,784 km) on the clock, which is rare in this price range. Although not in mint condition, the car looks great inside out, and if some minor fixes are needed, parts are relatively easy to source and won’t cost a fortune.
Unlike the C3 Stingray, owning a Torino has no significant drawbacks. It’s thrilling to drive, but also practical, with loads of space for both passengers and luggage.
With patience and dedication, you can find similar Torinos online for less than $25,000, so the dream of driving a 1970s muscle car can become a reality without spending loads of cash.
1971–1973 Buick Riviera
When it comes to the big, boxy land yachts of the 1970s, few look cooler than the third-generation Buick Riviera. Introduced in 1971, it was a thoroughly overhauled version of Buick’s luxurious two-door coupe that challenged the era’s norm in terms of design.
It was only available with Buick’s mighty 455, which, depending on the options and model year, could make anywhere from 225 to 330 hp (228-335 ps). The most powerful and desirable models are currently those equipped with the Gran Sport package, reaching an average value of around $45,000.
For $25,000 or less, you can find a good 1973 example that might be underpowered for its size and might not be fitted with all the options, but you will be cruising around in one of the most beautiful American classics of its era.
A $25k Riviera will still offer features like air conditioning, power windows, or even power seats, so it will be easy to live with. Moreover, the examples in this price range are in good running condition and won’t require extensive repairs to keep them on the road.
1970–1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
The biggest threat to the Mustang in the pony car segment, the Camaro hit the streets in the fall of 1966, and by 1970, it was completely redesigned. The second generation, which had the longest production run of all Camaro iterations, remains one of the most sought-after by enthusiasts all across the globe.
In SS guise, early-1970s models were some of the most potent muscle cars that roamed the streets during that decade. Therefore, surviving examples in pristine condition with few miles are costly.
If you’re a fan of the second-gen Camaro and your budget doesn’t exceed $25.000, you can get a well-kept 1979 or 1980 Z28. It will have an underpowered 350-ci (5.7-liter) V8, so you won’t be getting an actual muscle car, but on the bright side, you will drive a classic Camaro that looks good and runs smoothly. It can also be the perfect project car if you want to boost its performance. Aftermarket parts or complete drivetrain swaps are widely available and cheap.
1965-1973 Ford Mustang Convertible
The final entry on our list is arguably the most famous American classic car of them all, the iconic first-generation Mustang. Launched in 1964, it gave birth to the pony car segment and quickly became one of Ford’s best-selling models.
During the late 1960s and early-1970s, the Mustang was available with high-powered V8s and performance-oriented hardware that transformed it into a thoroughbred muscle car. You won’t be getting one of those with a $25,000 budget since their value is at least three times higher, but with that money, you can still get a first-gen Mustang in very good shape.
With the fastback being the most popular option and thus, the most expensive, you can go for a convertible, which makes for a terrific summer cruiser. Don’t worry; you won’t have to settle for the base six-cylinder versions that secretaries used to drive back in the day. V8-powered ‘Stangs are available in this price range, just don’t expect a high-performance version.
The convertibles available in this price range are usually 1972-1973 models in very good shape, but with patience and a little bit of luck, you can find an earlier version. In terms of power, the V8s found under their hood will probably make between 140 and 220 hp (142-223 ps), so don’t expect much. Like a third-gen Camaro of the same value, a $25k Mustang won’t be a legitimate muscle car, but you will still have an open-top classic that’s bound to put a smile on your face, and it could prove to be a wise investment for the future as their value continues to rise.
The lack of power shouldn’t be off-putting since, like most entries on this list, upgrades are available cheaply, and even a complete engine swap is possible without breaking the bank.