1963 Ford Galaxie 427 Gives Off Thunderbolt Vibes, Sounds Vicious

When it comes to wild factory-built Ford dragsters from the 1960s, we usually think about the Thunderbolt. And that's far from surprising because it's one of the greatest NHRA-spec production models created during the golden muscle car era.
The Thunderbolt also marked a notable departure from what Ford used as the drag strip. You see, all Detroit brands were relying on full-size cars at the drag strip. Chevrolet had the Impala 409 and Z11, Pontiac raced the Catalina Super Duty, and Dodge was racing the Polara. Following an unsuccessful campaign with the Galaxie, Ford decided to drop a big engine it had developed for the latter into the smaller, mid-sized Fairlane.
Getting the 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) FE side-oiler in the Fairlane's engine bay was a rather difficult task but Ford eventually pulled it off with help from a company called Dearborn Steel Tubing. Sporting many lightweight components and generating more than 500 horsepower, the Thunderbolt went on to win the 1964 NHRA Winternationals and became a legend.
Come 2023 and it overshadows every other NHRA-spec factory car that Ford built at the time, but this doesn't mean we shouldn't remember them. The Galaxie, for instance, was also a sight to behold not only at NHRA events but also at NASCAR ovals.
A few months before the Thunderbolt made its debut, Ford dropped a different 427 V8 in the full-size Galaxie. A replacement for the previous 406-cubic-inch V8, the 427 found its way in a lighter version of the Galaxie known as the "R code." It left the assembly line with a long list of aluminum components, a 4.11:1 rear axle, heavy-duty suspension and brakes, and the teardrop-shaped hood dome that was also used on the Thunderbolt.
While not as valuable and sought-after as the latter, these Galaxies are also rare and expensive nowadays, with some examples going into the six-figure territory at public auctions. The Galaxie you see here is not one of those factory-built cars, but it's just as exciting in terms of looks, performance, and sound. Because it's a perfect replica of the Galaxies that Ford unleashed at the drag strip before the Thunderbolt took over.
The iconic teardrop hood is the first hint that this 1963 Galaxie is not a regular family car. Look close enough and you'll also notice side-exiting exhaust pipes, wider rear wheels wrapped in competition slicks, and a fuel cap on the upper left-side rear bumper. Of course, the decals round up the package nicely and make it look like this Galaxie is a regular contender down the quarter-mile.
It's actually more of a garage queen according to the owner, but the nostalgia dragster look continues inside the cabin with a race-spec driver's seat and passenger and rear bench delete. It doesn't have a roll cage, which is cool given that many 1960s dragsters didn't, but it sports a simplified, reworked dash with aftermarket gauges, including a motorsport rev counter in the center.
But the really great news is that the massive teardrop dome on the hood isn't there just for show. This Galaxie actually packs a beefed-up 427-cubic-inch V8 under the hood. It's not a Thunderbolt-spec side-oiler, but the 427 center-oiler used here is the next best thing in terms of vintage mid-1960s Ford powerplants. And based on the aluminum Edelbrock heads, it's safe to say this thing is more potent than the regular production center-oiler.
And oh my god does it sound aggressive when it's idling! If you're into really loud V8 engines that don't like mufflers, this Galaxie is definitely for you. Check it out in the video below.
