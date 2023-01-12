Stack Injected 1964 Ford Galaxie Is Pure Eye Candy, Sounds Vicious

More on this:

1 Mysterious Barn in the Middle of Nowhere Is Loaded With Old Ford Mustangs

2 Ford's 50 Millionth Car Is a 63-Year-Old Galaxie That Still Looks Brand New

3 World, It’s Time We Got This Mysterious 1964 Ford Galaxie Back on the Road

4 Abandoned Ford Spends 20 Years Under a Cover, Everybody Seems to Want It Now

5 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD Military Limo Is One of Only Six Built