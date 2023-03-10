This $150,000 Ford Galaxie Was Twice Born in the Hands of Mustang Makers, And It Shows

There are so many people out there in the business of reimagining old American classic cars that it is very hard for many of them to become truly famous, no matter how impressive their projects are. Some do make it, though, and the ones going by the name Classic Recreations are an important part of this select group.
Set up almost two decades ago in Yukon, Oklahoma, the garage quickly rose to international fame thanks to the work it performs on variation incarnations of the Ford Mustang. There are however the occasional Chevrolet Camaros or Shelby Cobras that slip through the cracks and, in very rare instances, something as exotic as the Ford Galaxie we have here.
That would be a Blue Oval model few of us truly remember today, let alone get to experience. It was born into this world in 1958, at a time when the world was just beginning to get a taste of space exploration, hence the name it was slapped with.
That’s the upside of being cooked up back in that decade. The downside is the Galaxie also came at about the same time the real automotive stars of the 1960s would appear, the muscle cars I mentioned in the paragraph above. That turned its initial success into something marginal, and it will eventually prompt the American carmaker to stop it rolling off assembly lines in 1974 (in the United States, at least, as in Brazil for instance production continued until 1983).
Despite coming from a time that practically feeds today’s American custom industry, and from the carmaker responsible for the Mustang, the Galaxie is a much rarer presence at specialized sales and auctions. So rare, in fact, that as soon as a remade one surfaces, it’s bound to catch our eye. It catches even more than that, actually, if we’re talking about a Galaxie handled by Classic Recreations.
We’ll start with the obvious, and that’s the car’s exterior. This particular Galaxie, produced initially in 1967, is a convertible, and as such, it is in the unique position of looking particularly classy when the top is down. But on this build, classy is an understatement: the thing is simply jaw-dropping thanks to the way colors and design changes were used.
The very long panels that make up the body of the car, but also the modified bumpers, are painted in deep red, made to look even deeper by the grey American Racing Wheels and the pair of black stripes that stretch from the front to the back over the hood and trunk.
The wheels, sized at an equal diameter of 18 inches on all corners, are wearing high-performance tires. And they’re more than needed, as the Galaxie is powered by a monster of an engine: Ford Performance’s 427ci unit.
The undersides of the Galaxie have been beefed up as well. A Ridetech-supplied air ride system is responsible for keeping the car high and proud or, alternatively, low and mean. Oversized sway bars front and rear back that up, while stopping power comes courtesy of Shelby and Wilwood hardware.
And we’re left with the interior. You know how in some cases the only possible color choice for a car’s interior is black, because all others would ruin the build? That’s the case with this Ford Galaxie, whose interior looks absolutely perfect in the dark hue, disturbed only here and there by carefully placed chrome elements.
The firm seats displayed inside are of Shelby make in high back style. Ahead of the front ones, there’s a dashboard equipped with Dakota Digital gauges, but also modern amenities like a Kenwood stereo system. This thing is backed by a set of Kicker speakers, amplifiers, and a subwoofer.
As you see it, the 1967 Ford Galaxie is presently on the open market, selling off the lot of a Missouri-based dealer called Classic Car Studio. The asking price is not for the weak of heart, but fitting for a vehicle with such a pedigree and tasteful modifications: $149,900.
That would be a Blue Oval model few of us truly remember today, let alone get to experience. It was born into this world in 1958, at a time when the world was just beginning to get a taste of space exploration, hence the name it was slapped with.
That’s the upside of being cooked up back in that decade. The downside is the Galaxie also came at about the same time the real automotive stars of the 1960s would appear, the muscle cars I mentioned in the paragraph above. That turned its initial success into something marginal, and it will eventually prompt the American carmaker to stop it rolling off assembly lines in 1974 (in the United States, at least, as in Brazil for instance production continued until 1983).
Despite coming from a time that practically feeds today’s American custom industry, and from the carmaker responsible for the Mustang, the Galaxie is a much rarer presence at specialized sales and auctions. So rare, in fact, that as soon as a remade one surfaces, it’s bound to catch our eye. It catches even more than that, actually, if we’re talking about a Galaxie handled by Classic Recreations.
We’ll start with the obvious, and that’s the car’s exterior. This particular Galaxie, produced initially in 1967, is a convertible, and as such, it is in the unique position of looking particularly classy when the top is down. But on this build, classy is an understatement: the thing is simply jaw-dropping thanks to the way colors and design changes were used.
The very long panels that make up the body of the car, but also the modified bumpers, are painted in deep red, made to look even deeper by the grey American Racing Wheels and the pair of black stripes that stretch from the front to the back over the hood and trunk.
The wheels, sized at an equal diameter of 18 inches on all corners, are wearing high-performance tires. And they’re more than needed, as the Galaxie is powered by a monster of an engine: Ford Performance’s 427ci unit.
The undersides of the Galaxie have been beefed up as well. A Ridetech-supplied air ride system is responsible for keeping the car high and proud or, alternatively, low and mean. Oversized sway bars front and rear back that up, while stopping power comes courtesy of Shelby and Wilwood hardware.
And we’re left with the interior. You know how in some cases the only possible color choice for a car’s interior is black, because all others would ruin the build? That’s the case with this Ford Galaxie, whose interior looks absolutely perfect in the dark hue, disturbed only here and there by carefully placed chrome elements.
The firm seats displayed inside are of Shelby make in high back style. Ahead of the front ones, there’s a dashboard equipped with Dakota Digital gauges, but also modern amenities like a Kenwood stereo system. This thing is backed by a set of Kicker speakers, amplifiers, and a subwoofer.
As you see it, the 1967 Ford Galaxie is presently on the open market, selling off the lot of a Missouri-based dealer called Classic Car Studio. The asking price is not for the weak of heart, but fitting for a vehicle with such a pedigree and tasteful modifications: $149,900.