With almost three million units sold from 1964 to 1973, the first-generation Ford Mustang is anything but rare overall. However, things change if we narrow it down to trims and high-performance versions because Ford built quite a few rare gems back in the day.
The Shelby GT350 and GT500 are two obvious examples, but we also need to remember homologation models like the Boss 429 and Boss 302. Then there's the 1968 R-Code 428 Cobra Jet, which saw daylight in only 1,044 units. All these Mustangs are rare classics that change hands for big bucks nowadays. Even when they've been kept in barns for decades. Which brings me to the red Mustang you see here.
Remember the 1968.5 R-Code Cobra Jet that barn-find hunter Dennis Collins unearthed in LaGrange, Georgia, back in February 2022? If you don't, here is a short refresher: it's a Tasca Ford car that spent 28 years in a barn and emerged with only 15,937 miles (25,643 km) on the odometer. Yup, not only rare but also a low-mileage gem.
So why am I talking about a Mustang that was dragged into the light almost a year ago? Well, because the car you're looking at here is the same R-Code that Collins rescued about 10 months ago. Yes, that dusty old thing was cleaned up, polished, fixed, and now it's running and driving again.
But don't let the shiny paint fool you, this Cobra Jet hasn't been repainted. It still sports its original Candy Apple Red coating, it's just that whoever refreshed it did an outstanding job. Of course, you'll notice that the paint job is more than 50 years old as soon as you take a closer look. It has quite a few battle scars. But it's in fabulous condition for a car that spent almost three decades in a barn.
The interior looks just as impressive, with minimum wear and tear on the dashboard, door panels, and seats. Things get even better under the hood because the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet V8 got a complete makeover. Rebuilt and repainted, it runs like new and it's so clean you could eat off of it.
The mill mates to a four-speed manual gearbox and heavy-duty rear end with 4.30 gears, so this Mustang is more than suitable for weekends at the drag strip. If it's the type of muscle car you've been looking for, the current owner is looking to sell it for $125,000. Yup, the 1968 Mustang R-Code is a six-figure classic now, especially if it's unrestored and highly original.
Not in the market for one? Well, you should still hit the play button below to watch this fabulous survivor sit pretty, run, and drive.
