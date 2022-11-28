Mysterious 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Spent Decades in Storage, Gets Second Chance

More on this:

1 Ultra-Rare 1968 Shelby GT500KR 428 Cobra Jet Sat for 25 Years in a Field, Gets Rescued

2 World, It’s Time We Got This Mysterious 1964 Ford Galaxie Back on the Road

3 This 1964 Impala Spent 37 Years in a Barn, Still Flexes that Typical Chevy Je Ne Sais Quoi

4 1957 Buick Century Permanently Parked 60 Years Ago Begs for Total Restoration

5 Jaw-Dropping 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Tucked Away in 1967 Needs Nothing