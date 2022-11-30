A not-so-powerful pony car at its introduction in 1964, the first-generation Ford Mustang morphed into a fully-fledged muscle toward the end of the decade. 1969 was a particularly important year for the nameplate because that's when both the Boss 302 and Boss 429 models arrived.
Both were homologation products. While the Boss 429 was created to homologate the 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 for NASCAR use, the Boss 302 was built so that the Mustang would meet Trans Am regulations. Both were sold in 1969 and 1970 only and are now desirable classics.
The Boss 429 is the rarest and more powerful of the two, with 859 units sold in 1969 and just 499 examples delivered in 1970. The Boss 302, powered by a 302-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 was built in 1,628 units in 1969 and 7,014 examples in 1970.
Yes, the latter is far more easier to find nowadays but far fewer than 7,000 cars soldiered on to see 2022. And of those that are still around, only a few of them are unrestored survivors. The Grabber Blue example you see here is one of those gems.
Featured by "American Mustangs," this Boss 302 is a mystery as far as history goes, but it's safe to assume that it's been kept in storage for a very long time. Given the amount of rust on its body, it probably sat for at least 30 years. But I'm pretty sure this muscle car "slept" in a proper garage rather than a barn because it's still in good condition.
The interior also provides hints that it hasn't been driven all that much. While most surfaces are dirty, there's not a lot of wear and tear in the upholstery. The headliner isn't saggy either, which is a bit surprising for an unrestored 1970s classic. More importantly, there's no sign of rodents in the car.
There's even better news under the hood, which hides a numbers-matching 302 V8 engine. The four-speed manual is also a factory unit (yup, the Boss 302 was a manual only), as is the radiator. On top of that, the car is pretty much complete and could become road worthy with a bit of work.
How much is a car like this worth? Well, restored examples don't cost that much as they usually change hands for less than $90,000. Some can fetch more than $100K but it all depends on options and how original they are. Unfortunately, there's no sticker on this car yet but our host is looking to sell it. If you're in the market for a cool and possibly affordable Boss 302, the video's comments section is a good place to start.
