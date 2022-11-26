50-Years-Owned 1965 BMW R50/2 Has Matching Numbers and a Sexy Vintage Allure

Heck, it’s safe to say many of us weren’t even born yet when this classic Beemer had last changed hands.
No less than half a century has passed since the 1965 BMW R50/2 pictured above was bought by its current owner, and it reads approximately 22k miles (35,000 km) on the odo. Back in 2007, the bike saw its horizontally opposed powerhouse rebuilt with new bearings, seals, and rings, also receiving a set of replacement pistons in the process.
The R50/2’s engine was fitted with fresh valve springs and a modern stainless-steel exhaust system later on, while its transmission, clutch, and driveshaft have all been serviced to keep things running smoothly. Youthful fuel lines and fluids conclude the upgrades, joined by optimized ignition timing, revamped carbs, and re-torqued cylinder heads.
Within the confines of its tubular steel double cradle framework, the Bavarian artifact hosts an air-cooled 494cc boxer-twin motor that’s linked to a four-speed gearbox. The engine comes with Bing carburetion hardware, two pushrod-actuated valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 7.5:1.
By delivering up to 26 horses when the crank spins at 5,800 rpm, this four-stroke powerhouse grants its bearer the ability to hit a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). On the other hand, braking is achieved through a duplex drum at the front and a simplex unit at the back, both of which measure 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter.
For suspension-related affairs, the motorcycle makes use of leading-link Earles forks and dual oil-pressurized shock absorbers. When equipped with all the necessary fluids, Motorrad’s antique beauty will be tipping the scales at just 430 pounds (195 kg).
This numbers-matching ‘65 MY R50/2 will soon be changing hands at no reserve over the web, and the auctioning process is taking place on Bring a Trailer. At the moment, the leading bid amounts to a rather modest $2,800, but we don’t expect this to be the case for much longer! That being said, there are currently six days separating us from the bidding deadline, which is set for December 1.
