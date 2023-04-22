This Pet-Friendly Mobile Home Was Designed With One Thing in Mind, Spending Time in Nature

Mobile homes, especially experienced through van life, are relatively popular at the moment, so people are coming up with more outlandish builds than ever before. But sometimes, it's reassuring for potential nomads to see an example of simplicity, one that is focused on efficiency and practicality.
And considering that many people still have to work remote jobs while enjoying the outdoors and nomadic lifestyle, practicality starts to sound like a crucial aspect. This also rings true for Shannon and Nick, who turned this 2021 Ram ProMaster 3500 into their mobile home. The focus falls on spending weeks out in the forest and exploring nature. The van is just something that allows them to do so.
That being said, it does not mean that the build lacks any essential creature comfort, at least compared to other van conversions. All necessities are present, albeit within a relatively cramped space. But even so, there's enough room for two adults and three canine companions to comfortably live life on the road, which is impressive.
There is little to say about the exterior of this mobile home, as it looks like a regular cargo van, with the only differences being the roof rack and solar array mounted on it. Most of the work has been done on the inside, which is immediately apparent, as it feels homey, despite space coming at a premium. The color palette is light, with the roof covered in beige wood slats that merge into some white wood paneling and white wall-mounted cabinets, contrasting with the brown and light blue used for the rest of the van.
Apart from the overall color aesthetic chosen for this van conversion, the dinette is the first thing a guest would notice when stepping inside. It comprises an L-shaped sofa with brown cushions and a swivel table for easy access. But as mobile homes have to focus on multifunctionality, this area is also an office for Shannon, thanks to a Starlink internet connection. There's also artwork on the wall behind the couch, which is neat as it ties the van together, making it feel homier.
Beneath the countertops, there is even more storage, including a spacious pantry. But this is also where the fridge, oven, and 4-gallon (15-liter) water heater are located, providing insight into the choices made when building this van. While the fridge and water heater use electricity, the oven and, consequently, the stove run on propane. This choice was made as the solar panels on top only have a maximum output of 550W, which is relatively unlikely to reach when camping in a forest.
As such, the 600Ah of lithium batteries must be carefully managed to ensure the van does not run out of the power needed for the couple's remote jobs. And that's a more challenging job than it sounds, considering there are three dogs on board, and a mini split AC that draws a lot of power is necessary for those times when they must remain inside the van.
Further back in the van is the bathroom, situated just behind the office. Well, calling this a bathroom might be a stretch, as it's just a tiny space separated from the office and bedroom by two walls and some plexiglass. Granted, it's fully functional as it comes with a shower, dump toilet, and a wrap-around rail with a curtain that offers privacy. But there is a downside to this, once again caused by the relatively underpowered solar array. The water heater's power draw can end up overwhelming the inverter used in the electrical system, resulting in cold showers being taken more often than not.
Speaking of the garage, getting to it implies leaving the motorhome and opening the back doors. But that's not bad, as it can create an incredible view to relax and read while out camping, of course, protected by mosquito nets. As far as storage is concerned, this is where the 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank is located, along with the batteries, propane supply, and other necessary cables and cords.
All of this might sound a bit underwhelming, considering quite a few sacrifices were made in terms of space and comfort. But this approach is practical and efficient. It encourages going out and exploring nature, socializing with one's travel companion, and just taking things slow. This is what the nomad lifestyle is about, traveling and enjoying every single part of the journey, not spending time cocooned inside a tech-laden mobile home while jumping from one big city to another and only stopping in trailer parks.
On the wall opposite the dinette is the kitchen, which is rather large for a camper van turned mobile home. But that is by design, as Nick worked as a chef for 13 years before taking on van life, and he still enjoys cooking. As such, this area is rather well equipped, boasting considerable countertop space, plenty of storage in the upper cabinets, a deep sink, a three-burner stove, and even a custom spice rack.
