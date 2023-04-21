This Boho Style School Bus Comes With Two Bedrooms and a Farmhouse-Inspired Kitchen

After the Covid pandemic hit, people became more conscious about their life and how important each minute is with their families. This has made the nomad lifestyle gather even more supporters. Traveling and discovering new traditions has always been an enjoyable adventure. Having an RV of any kind can make that journey even more impressive. You do not have to mind the accommodation, and you will always feel at home because you are, in fact, in your home.
This family of five lives and travels in a school bus that has been converted by themselves. One of the main reasons they chose this lifestyle is that it allows the children to see the world and make many friends. They are not stuck in one place as they were in a conventional home. Instead, they get to travel to the sea, the mountains, and so much more and can stay as long as they want in any of these places. They also spend a lot of time together with their children. Since there is not much space inside and there aren't many doors to shut, the family members can be more connected to each other.
The Barefoot bus measures 40 ft (12.2 m) and has a Boho interior design. Once you step inside, it does not feel like you are on a bus. The entryway steps have a peel-and-stick tile that will be replaced with real tile. The driver's cabin has a long bookshelf above with a cord to keep the books in place. A pair of curtains were added in front of the bus to ensure privacy and keep the hot temperature outside.
The living room has an open-concept design which is what you would expect when there is not much space available. It consists of two long couches on which car seats were added for safe travel for the kids. Each sofa has lots of storage underneath that hides all the tools, a table that goes in between them, a diesel heater, and an electrical panel.
An exciting feature that can be found in the living room is the chalkboard panels. They were placed above the couches and can be signed by everyone that comes on the bus. The lighting is provided by two wall lamps attached to the chalkboards.
The emergency exit above the kitchen is now used as a skylight. The ceiling was made by using recycled pallet wood which was painted, and then a few beams were added. It gives a rustic vibe which goes well with the entire aesthetic of the bus.
Behind the kitchen is a storage area that is used as a pantry. A bathroom was added in front of this area. A handmade barn door separates it. We find a concrete shower cabin and a composting toilet inside the bath.
The master bedroom has a full-size mattress, a dog crate underneath, lots of storage, and two guitars on the wall. The kids' room has three bunks stacked on top of each other. They are made of foam rolls cut perfectly to fit this side of the bus. The kids also have a cork wall that is used to attach all their drawings.
This bus runs off-grid with the help of 1,050-watt solar panels, a 2,000-watt inverter, and one 24V 100amp/h battery. It takes about one hour and a half of sunlight to charge the battery, which is relatively fast.
This lifestyle might have some downsides. One must know how to repair the vehicle when it breaks in the middle of nowhere. But tons of tutorials available on the internet will help with almost any problem someone might encounter.
While getting an already converted RV might be more accessible, it can also be much more expensive than a DIY project. Some people enjoy creating their homes on wheels, even though doing so could take much time. But nothing compares to the satisfaction they get in the end when their RV sets wheels on the road.
Although an RV has limited space, the kitchen is quite impressive. The family managed to make it fully functional with lots of appliances. The cabinets were placed on the bus's left and right sides and come with regular butcher block countertops that were hand stained. On the right, we find a propane stovetop, a mini fridge, and freezer that can be controlled via a phone app. A vintage farmhouse sink takes its majestic spot on the left side alongside a wooden dish drainer.
The bedrooms were placed at the rear side of the motorhome. They are separated by a wall, with the master bedroom on the left and the kids' bunk on the right.
The family even mentions that the bus somehow breaks down nearly every time they travel, which is the case with most old vehicles. But that taught them to be more careful about everything that might go wrong. It is also a wonderful feeling when you get to repair the bus, and it ends up working the way it is intended to.
