This 45-Foot Greyhound Bus Has Been Converted Into a Home on Wheels With a King Size Bed

School buses, vans, you name it! People who just want to escape from crowded cities need them. And what better way to do so than take a vacation? Well, what about being on vacation all the time? This can be achieved by full-time living in an RV and traveling where your heart desires.
Many people choose school buses or motor coaches. They both come with tons of storage, and a skoolie is also much cheaper than other RVs. With so much area to design, these buses can look just like normal houses. They come with all you can imagine, from full baths to even big kitchens.
Destination Unknown H3-45 is a 2000 Prevost H3-45 bus was transformed into a home on wheels by Tracy and Chris. The chassis of this motorhome is higher than that of other coaches. This allows for tons of storage underneath. Here, the couple stores a diesel heater tank and a fridge alongside other miscellaneous. There are four compartments, two of which are used for the generator and a 250-gallon (946-liter) freshwater system with a 12V jet pump that provides enough water for the shower.
The interior is bright and feels much more like a conventional home than just a bus. The front of the bus has even more storage space with built-in cabinets. Two ACs are placed strategically in the ceiling, one for the back and one for the front. Together they ensure the perfect indoor climate.
Behind the driver’s cabin, we find the living room. It has a couch that can be transformed into a queen-size bed and a dinette on the left side, with a table and two chairs. There are plenty of windows that offer amazing views. But it can get quite hot in the summer. For this reason, each window comes with a blackout liner and a sheer shade.
The bathroom is located on the rear side. It was placed between the kitchen and the bedroom and is separated from the front side by a door. It might look like a small area but do not be fooled by its size. It comes with everything you would need, such as a large tiled shower cabin, a bathroom vanity with a sink, two medicine cabinets with mirrors, and a toilet.
Behind the shower is the bedroom. It might sound weird that nothing is diving these two areas besides the small bath wall. But it truly makes it look like there is much more space than it seems. And for this reason, the couple managed to fit a king-size bed, which is quite rare in any tiny or mobile home. When they are traveling, the bed can be folded to half its size. It has a few drawers underneath that are used to store clothes. Each comes with a latch so they do not open randomly while on the way. A giant wardrobe is also present behind two sliding doors. This area used to be the coach’s bathroom. There are also two nightstands on each side and a large TV mounted on the wall.
There are many pros and cons that come with this lifestyle. The downsides are that you have to be quite thoughtful about your food and electricity. That is even more important when you are in the middle of nowhere, without having access to these things. But also, you must know how to repair the bus if an unfortunate event happens on the road. The pros might overcome all these since you get to live perhaps the best time of your life.
The couple recommends doing a trial run before completely going through this lifestyle. It might help people realize if this can be a great way to live. Before moving into this 45 ft (13.7 m) bus, they did all the research that was needed in order to ensure that the motorhome is safe and can travel anywhere.
Next in line is the kitchen. Not only is it quite large, but it is also fully functional. It was placed on the left and right sides of the bus. There is plenty of cooking space with the floor cabinets. However, most of the cooking is done outside on the grill. But the kitchen still comes with a propane oven and stovetop, a tiny retro fridge, a deep sink that can be covered, and a washer and dryer combo. The countertops are custom-made to incorporate the window frames inside.
This bus can come either as a normal motor coach or a converted home on wheels. The price is between $35,000 for the first one and as high as $200,000 for a motorhome. A fully customized one is quite expensive and this might be the reason most people go for school buses. They are similar in size but much cheaper. These skoolies usually do not come already converted and you might have to DIY, which can be entertaining for some.
