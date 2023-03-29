The 2023 Unity Twin Bed Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway RV, Has Two Flexible Living Spaces

If you’re looking for a feature-rich Class C RV that combines the comfort and amenities of a Class A motorhome with the versatility and maneuverability of a camper van, then the new Unity Twin Bed from Leisure Travel Vans is a great option to consider. It’s a compact vehicle, but it can comfortably accommodate four travelers thanks to its ingenious layout that includes two versatile living areas.
Camping season is almost here, and you know what that means. Many outdoor enthusiasts have already started to prepare for the ultimate adventure. And if you’re one of those people that plans to stay close to the great outdoors but still enjoy the comfort of home, the 2023 Unity Twin Bed is the ideal RV for an extended weekend trip.
This Class C is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cab Chassis. Under the hood, it has a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that puts out 188 hp and 325 ft-lb (440 Nm) of torque. That’s enough to take you on your next adventure. Just like the rest of the Unity models, the Twin Bed is just 25.1 ft (7.6 meters) long. It doesn’t have any slide-outs, but that’s totally fine because it has a smart layout that makes room for everyone and everything.
The sliding door opens up to reveal a warm interior with furniture designed “to flow with the lines” of the motorhome. The curved cabinetry and the Corian countertops make the whole space feel more open. Moreover, the multipurpose furniture included in the RV takes versatility to another level.
At night, the table drops down to make a nice single bed, providing an extra sleeping space when needed. And with the optional mattress, the bedroom gets even bigger, allowing two people to sleep comfortably. This multi-use space transitions into a beautiful galley, which has a large window and a skylight above that lets natural light come inside.
It’s not a big kitchen, but it’s super practical. The guys from Leisure Travel Vans equipped it with a two-burner cooktop, a round sink, and a TV that can be watched from the aforementioned versatile living room. It also has a fridge that runs on 12V, 120V, and propane. Above the fridge are a convection microwave and a storage area. Speaking of that, the kitchen comes with several cabinets, an counter extension that increases the available space, and a generous pull-out pantry for all the snacks, dry food, and other necessary items.
RV gets separated from the back section. This way, the owners can have their little private area at the rear that’s completed with a split bath. On one side, you have the shower, while on the other, you have, well, the rest of the bath. That includes a macerating toilet, a small sink with storage underneath, and a medicine cabinet. There’s a fan above that helps with the odors. Instead of a fan, the shower has a big skylight above.
Last but not least, the bedroom in this unit is basically another versatile area. It has two twin beds with a big nightstand in between. There’s a TV on one side that swivels and tons of storage space for clothes, extra blankets, shoes, and other belongings. Above each twin bed are several cabinets, and travelers also get pull-out drawers underneath.
But one cool feature that makes this motorhome stand out is that the twins can be converted into one king-size bed. This lets people sleep however they want: they can face the front of the RV, sleep diagonally, or even horizontally if they want to enjoy the views offered by the two large windows found at the rear.
The motorhome also comes with an awning with LED lights that’s just over 12 ft (3.6 meters) long. It has wind sensors, so when it’s windy outside, it retracts automatically. The RV carries a 36.5-gallon (138-liter) freshwater tank. Travelers can also opt for a 400-watt solar panel if they want to experience off-grid living. For all of this, pricing for the 2023 Unity Twin Bed starts at $172,070 MSRP. You can watch a thorough walkthrough of the new Class C down below.
