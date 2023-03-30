The Perfect Motorhome Does Exist and the 2023 Armada 40P Is What It Should Look Like

While most of us have been hiding away from the cold, Holiday Rambler was busy building what I'd like to describe as the most fitting and inviting Class A motorhome of the year. I'm talking about the 2023 Armada, a diesel-fueled machine bent on year-round and on-road living. But it's the fresh 40P floorplan that's got my attention.

9 photos Photo: REV Group / Edited by autoevolution