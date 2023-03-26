Irok Is Fleetwood's Only Class B RV and It's Adorned With Year-Round Living Luxuries

Whenever an RV manufacturer only builds one of something, you can bet your bottom dollar that it will be the peak of what's possible. This is the case with the 2023 Irok Class B RV from Fleetwood. What they did here is cram all the comforts and features of their luxury Class A motorhomes into a smaller but no less alluring mobile habitat.

8 photos Photo: REV Group / Edited by autoevolution