The 2023 Unity FX Is the Swiss Army Knife of RVs, Comes With Two Living Spaces

For a compact Class C RV, the new Unity FX from Leisure Travel Vans packs a ton of goodies. This 25-foot-long motorhome is basically a luxury tiny home on wheels. It has a multi-functional rear lounge and a living area at the front that can serve as a dining space, a bedroom, a living room, or a small office. It even comes with an expandable bathroom and a fully-equipped kitchen.

26 photos Photo: Leisure Travel Vans