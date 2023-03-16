The 2023 Unity FX Is the Swiss Army Knife of RVs, Comes With Two Living Spaces

For a compact Class C RV, the new Unity FX from Leisure Travel Vans packs a ton of goodies. This 25-foot-long motorhome is basically a luxury tiny home on wheels. It has a multi-functional rear lounge and a living area at the front that can serve as a dining space, a bedroom, a living room, or a small office. It even comes with an expandable bathroom and a fully-equipped kitchen.
The 2023 Unity FX was made for those that want an easy-to-handle RV that can fit inside all the amenities of a home. The motorhome is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cab chassis, and it has a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that delivers 188 hp and 325 ft-lb (440 Nm) of torque. That's enough to take you and your partner on your next adventure.
The Unity FX might be compact, but it definitely doesn't feel like that. This 25-foot (8-meter) Class C RV has it all. It's a gorgeous mobile habitat that boasts a modern, welcoming interior. The oak accents combined with fine fabrics and brand-new LED lights integrated into the ceiling make this place feel warm and inviting. At the front, you have a nice versatile space that can be used as a living room or as a dining area during the day.
The team from Leisure Travel Vans calls it the "Leisure Lounge." It includes a TV that people can watch from a large customizable sofa. During the day, it can be used for different seating options, so people can relax or dine. There's a mirrored table that pulls out from the wall to create a dinette. All you have to do is remove the middle section of the sofa, and voila!
The front seats swivel as well, and you can fit a table between them. The Unity FX packs function into every square inch of space. Above the cab is a cabinet that provides ample storage, and under the TV, you get a closet that's perfect for hanging clothes. A big skylight lets plenty of sunshine come inside, making the whole area appear even bigger.
The kitchen in this unit is also drenched in natural light since it's positioned in front of a large window. It has all the appliances you need for an extended weekend getaway. There's a galley sink with a high-arc faucet, a two-burner stove, a convection microwave, and a fridge that can run on 12V, 120V, and propane.
From this area, you can access the rear lounge – another versatile area that can serve as the perfect relaxation spot or a small mini office. You get a second TV there and another cool sofa that can be used as a day bed. It comes with an ottoman that transforms into a work desk whenever you want to work on your projects.
The rear lounge does include a second closet and multiple drawers, so you can store away all the necessary items. Right next to the lounge is the bathroom, which has a full-size dressing mirror on the outside. But that's not the cool part. The bath expands via a smart two-stop door to offer travelers more room. Inside is a big shower with a huge skylight above, a small sink, a toilet with a hand sprayer, and some cabinets.
Storage is provided on the outside as well. The RV has several compartments, which are great for tools and outdoor equipment. The motorhome comes with an optional exterior table that you can fold up and store away in one of the compartments when not in use. And even if it's sunny or it rains, everyone can enjoy the outdoors since the Unity FX has an awning with LED lights that's just over 12 ft (3.6 meters) long.
Pricing for the new Unity FX starts at $176,880 MSRP. It's not a small price, but this is a luxury Class C RV that's jam-packed with goodies. You can watch the full video tour down below to find out what makes this home on wheels so great.
The Unity FX might be compact, but it definitely doesn't feel like that. This 25-foot (8-meter) Class C RV has it all. It's a gorgeous mobile habitat that boasts a modern, welcoming interior. The oak accents combined with fine fabrics and brand-new LED lights integrated into the ceiling make this place feel warm and inviting. At the front, you have a nice versatile space that can be used as a living room or as a dining area during the day.
The team from Leisure Travel Vans calls it the "Leisure Lounge." It includes a TV that people can watch from a large customizable sofa. During the day, it can be used for different seating options, so people can relax or dine. There's a mirrored table that pulls out from the wall to create a dinette. All you have to do is remove the middle section of the sofa, and voila!
The front seats swivel as well, and you can fit a table between them. The Unity FX packs function into every square inch of space. Above the cab is a cabinet that provides ample storage, and under the TV, you get a closet that's perfect for hanging clothes. A big skylight lets plenty of sunshine come inside, making the whole area appear even bigger.
The kitchen in this unit is also drenched in natural light since it's positioned in front of a large window. It has all the appliances you need for an extended weekend getaway. There's a galley sink with a high-arc faucet, a two-burner stove, a convection microwave, and a fridge that can run on 12V, 120V, and propane.
From this area, you can access the rear lounge – another versatile area that can serve as the perfect relaxation spot or a small mini office. You get a second TV there and another cool sofa that can be used as a day bed. It comes with an ottoman that transforms into a work desk whenever you want to work on your projects.
The rear lounge does include a second closet and multiple drawers, so you can store away all the necessary items. Right next to the lounge is the bathroom, which has a full-size dressing mirror on the outside. But that's not the cool part. The bath expands via a smart two-stop door to offer travelers more room. Inside is a big shower with a huge skylight above, a small sink, a toilet with a hand sprayer, and some cabinets.
Storage is provided on the outside as well. The RV has several compartments, which are great for tools and outdoor equipment. The motorhome comes with an optional exterior table that you can fold up and store away in one of the compartments when not in use. And even if it's sunny or it rains, everyone can enjoy the outdoors since the Unity FX has an awning with LED lights that's just over 12 ft (3.6 meters) long.
Pricing for the new Unity FX starts at $176,880 MSRP. It's not a small price, but this is a luxury Class C RV that's jam-packed with goodies. You can watch the full video tour down below to find out what makes this home on wheels so great.