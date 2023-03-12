This 2021 Thor RV Is a Functional Home on Wheels for a Family of Four

After being stuck at home for almost two years during the pandemic, many people started looking into alternative housing solutions that would allow them to get out and explore the world. Being able to feel close to nature and still be around your house is what drives many toward the tiny lifestyle. That and the fact that you do not need many things to be happy.
Downsizing sounds weird at first. Why would I get rid of the things I own? Well, at some point in life, this could be beneficial. This family of four found out that they have always been attracted to the” less is more” way of living. That is one of the main reasons they have chosen to live in a Class A RV, more specifically a 2021 Thor Ace 33.1.
The exterior features an entertainment system with a good size TV and a sound bar that the owner uses when he works out. There are also plenty of storage compartments for all the work equipment, tools, outdoor gear, and kids’ stuff.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a lovely warm interior with a light brown and white color scheme. The first area that the family can access from the outside is the living room. On the right side, we find a wall TV, a small couch that can be used as a guest bed and also has storage underneath, and an ottoman for all the blankets. More seating space is provided by the two reclining seats on the right side with a middle compartment that can hold a few drinks and dog toys. This upper side of the bus is full of cabinets from the living room to the kitchen.
Next to the couch, there is a dinette area. It comes with another wall TV, two bench seats with hidden storage, and a table in the middle. Even more sleeping space is provided by dropping the table down and connecting it with the benches. It is quite small, so it might not be the ideal place to sleep for a taller person.
Moving toward the kitchen, this area is quite small and does not look all that appealing. That might be the case due to only a tiny side of the countertop being usable as a cooking space. One redeeming feature is the abundance of cabinets, meaning that there is more than enough space for cooking utensils. It also comes with all the necessary appliances for a functional kitchen, such as a large sink, a stovetop and oven, a microwave, and a tiny fridge. More food storage is provided by the pantry, which is also easily accessible to the kids.
The bathroom is also minuscule. Not much space is available to move around and that could be an inconvenience for some people. The shower cabin is, however, roomy enough even for a tall person. Luckily, enough room was found in the bathroom for a sink, a mirror, a camping toilet, and a few cabinets for toiletries.
mobile home, we find the master bedroom. The sleeping area is a giant camper king-size bed that can be transformed into a couch by sliding the top part. Each side of the bed has his and her nightstands with charging stations. Storage is no problem for this bedroom with all the upper cabinets and even a large wardrobe covered in mirrors at the front. All the family clothes are stored here.
The couple is working from home and does lots of content creation for social media and their podcasts. For this reason, they had to create a small workspace in their bedroom. It is right next to the wardrobe and comprises a small desk, a laptop, and a digital mixing board. If you thought three TVs were already enough even for a conventional house, then you were wrong. There is another wall TV above the desk but it might be annoying to watch from the side of the bed that is farther away.
The family is not planning to live in a motorhome forever, especially since the kids will grow and will need more private space. But they still want to keep the tiny living in their life. If you decide to get yourself an RV, you have to keep in mind that the Class A RV can get quite expensive. Of course, many other motorhomes are less expensive but also less luxurious than the ones from Thor Motor Coach.
Another way for the potential nomad to get a motorhome for cheap is by buying an old vehicle that was not truly meant to be an RV, such as a school bus, and converting it. This transformation might be a downside, as time and knowledge are required to save money, which could end up being as fun as it is challenging.
