Microsoft Releases Update With Good News for CarPlay Users

Microsoft originally released CarPlay support for Microsoft Teams in December 2020, but the company is now shipping a big update to make it easier to join meetings.
The adoption of Microsoft Teams skyrocketed in 2020. Because employees across the world started working remotely, companies needed productivity software to allow them to communicate and collaborate efficiently. Zoom and Microsoft Teams were most often the preferred products, with Microsoft itself admitting it didn’t expect such massive growth overnight.
As such, the Windows maker was in a rush to develop big updates in a timely manner. The CarPlay integration was essential, as it allowed users to join a meeting even when on the road.
Released in late 2020, the CarPlay support for Microsoft Teams offered only basic options to pick up a call on the app. As such, users could still run the app in their cars, but only with limited features.
The latest version of Microsoft Teams for iOS finally includes a feature that was originally announced earlier this year. With the brand-new Calendar view in Microsoft Teams, users can view their meetings in advance, see the progress of a current meeting with a dedicated bar, and even join an active meeting by tapping a single button.
The Calendar view obviously comes in handy for people with a busy schedule, though for now, there are no management features. Everything still needs to be configured on an iPhone, though this approach makes sense from a driver distraction perspective.
The new feature is available in Microsoft Teams version 5.6.0, now available on the App Store.
Needless to say, the Microsoft Teams integration in CarPlay is limited to audio. The application does not allow video calls for obvious reasons. The only option to join a video meeting is to pull over and use your iPhone.
Microsoft Teams is also available on Android Auto, and like other messaging platforms, it also displays notifications when a new message arrives. Thanks to Google Assistant integration in Android Auto, users can respond to messages with voice commands. Typing in Microsoft Teams is not allowed when the mobile device is connected to the car. The feature is blocked on both Android Auto and CarPlay.
More applications make their way to Android Auto and CarPlay, but General Motors thinks leaving these two platforms behind is the best option. The company will no longer offer Android Auto and CarPlay in its MY 2024 EVs, as it wants to go all-in on Android Automotive. The plan to kill off Android Auto and CarPlay was received with much opposition from potential customers. Other carmakers also denied similar intentions, claiming that both applications will continue to be offered in their vehicles moving forward. So far, General Motors hasn’t announced any plans on reverting its controversial decision.
