This Ford F-150 Takes the Idea of Tiny House Into Shoebox Territory, It's Still Brilliant

Tiny living comes in all shapes and sizes, with the one common theme spread across all builds being freedom, be it financial or just to explore the world around. But sometimes, a mobile home comes around that is just shockingly small, as is the case with this YLD mobile home, built inside a Ford F-150.
It’s not too hard to imagine that managing to fit an entire living quarter inside a space that’s only 8 feet long is challenging, to say the least. The width provided by the F-150 platform does not help either, with just 6.6 feet (2 meters) available in that direction.
As such, everything must be planned and organized to the smallest detail, with no room to spare for mistakes. Even the weight must be carefully taken into account, as using a pickup truck to build a tiny home brings extra limitations.
Despite what seems to be an insurmountable challenge posed by the restrictions, the couple who built this tiny home managed to do it in style. While space looks agonizingly small, there somehow is just enough room to fit everything that’s needed, albeit with some compromises that might be a deal breaker to most people.
But the positives should take priority, and there is a plethora of examples, chief of which is the electricity generation situation. On top of this truck sits a mammoth array of solar panels, capable of generating up to 2,220W of power. That sounds absurd, but with some ingenuity, it is possible. No less than six solar panels are stuffed on top of each other, able to fold out and take in all the sun this mobile home needs and feeding a 10kWh battery pack (equivalent to 800Ah).
Storage is another area where this motorhome excels, with seemingly every bit of space being used for something. Just to the right of the entry door, there is a huge wardrobe that extends into the bed. Proving attention to detail and planning is the fact that the panels are made out of thin metal, saving weight compared to wood, and the fact that the doors slide, instead of swinging open, which helps save space.
This is also where the fridge is placed, as it is part of the wardrobe, with the pantry situated right above it, organized in neat little boxes. The rest of the space is taken out by clothes and other personal effects that one needs in their home.
The kitchen is also heavily organized, boasting an expandable countertop and a hidden cabinet built into the wall, which is covered by a sliding mirror. Apart from that, this space is very clean, only interrupted by the sink, as most of the stuff, such as the hot plate and blender, are hidden inside drawers.
And since the heavy use of electronics as well as the extendable solar panel array and recirculating shower, are already mentioned, their party trick should be disclosed too. Everything in this truck, from the water pumps to the lights and A/C, can be controlled through the mobile phone. Even the solar charge and battery status can be kept track of from the mobile device.
Moving back there’s a bench, which again extends into the bed, as there is not much room available, and every piece of furniture touches every other. Behind this bench seating, there is a laundry shoot and some panels are stored, which are used to create the loft bed above by sliding onto two rails and being covered by the bench cushions.
As the truck is rather narrow to sleep in, the bed was mounted lengthwise, and in order to save space, part of it can be taken down and stored when not in use. One good thing here is that the bed sits really high, which means a lot of its structure can be used as storage, although that leaves very little headroom.
There are a couple of other things of note on the outside of this truck, chief of which is the Starlink connection mounted on top, providing internet regardless of location. There is also a small side compartment where an air compressor is stored, allowing the tires to be easily deflated or inflated when switching between highway travel and off-road adventures.
Overall, this mobile home is absolutely stunning. Somehow, everything fits and manages to coherently work inside a very confined space, and the clever use of technology provides some additional comfort.
