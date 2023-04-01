This Mercedes Sprinter Is an Off-Road, Off-Grid Capable DIY Modern Mobile Home

Mobile homes have been around for a while, but it’s the new generations that have taken them up a notch. But the builds don’t always represent this new-age wave of nomad lifestyle, often being focused on cozy country-style minimalism.
So, when a build focused on the digital age comes around, it’s definitely worth taking a look. This 4x4 Mercedes Sprinter van-conversion is just that, as the adventurous skydiver and base jumper who MacGyver-ed it works remotely in the tech industry and has made sure this mobile home fits the requirements of such a job.
But let’s start with the Sprinter itself, as it’s a far cry from the usual old beater buses or vans that can be annoying to fix and keep in running order. This mobile home is built on a relatively new Mercedes Sprinter 4x4, although the exact year of production and power figures are not specified.
What is, however, clear is that this van is not the extended wheelbase version, meaning space comes at a premium. But it does offer a lot of features to make up for the lack of space and make life inside feel cushier.
The traction situation is not a permanent all-wheel drive system, but rather a selectable four-wheel drive version. And that is a good thing, mainly because it makes the van more fuel efficient on long trips on country roads or highways.
On the outside, this Sprinter van is stealthy, looking absolutely regular. Someone looking right at it would not even notice the solar panels, as they are only a 175W system, which can be masked from onlookers by the sides of the roof rack, which can be used as extra storage space.
But the tricks this van has don’t end here, as it has been turned into a serious off-roader. Right at the front, there’s a nose ring, as well as a hitch receiver, allowing this Sprinter to either be towed out of trouble or help someone out of a sticky situation.
There’s even another hitch receiver at the back, meaning this van can get itself out of a mess if need be. And because this is an off-road-oriented van, the suspension has also been upgraded, now able to switch between three settings of stiffness in order to fit the terrain. The tires can also be inflated and deflated to the needed pressure, thanks to a compressor in the engine compartment.
Moving inside, the first thing one can notice is the dog sleeping in the bed, which is really nice as having a canine companion always makes things better. But the aesthetic is not too shabby either, with plenty of white coloring matching the dog’s fur, contrasted by some gray and black.
Everything is simple and minimalist, and this extends throughout this mobile home, as there’s not even a shower inside, over which the outdoor option was chosen. All the controls and ungainly bits are also well hidden, with just the controls in sight.
The kitchen is the main piece here, also serving the purpose of a dining room, living room, and workspace. But first things first, cabinets are abundant, with plenty of wall-mounted storage available. The countertops are also decently sized, with a sink mounted right in the middle, leaving plenty of cooking space to either side and allowing a good workflow. There’s also a large window, creating a great view and making cooking feel less like a chore.
This multi-purpose kitchen situation is possible thanks to a swivel table, which can be positioned in such a way that when the passenger seat is turned, it acts like a desk where work can be done. And due to the fact that is it rather large, it can also be comfortably used for dining thanks to a permanent cushioned bench situated on the wall opposite the kitchen.
Since this is a mobile home, it is mandatory for that bench to also serve as storage, and it does. There’s a lid that lifts up, allowing access to the portable toilet. This is also where the Starlink connection antenna is stored, an important part of the build, providing good internet anywhere, which is highly important for a software engineer.
Overall this van conversion mobile home is minimalist but practical. Attention was given to aspects that are important to the owner, such as being able to work remotely and travel anywhere without having to worry about anything.
