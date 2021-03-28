5 Taking the Robot Dog Out for a Walk on a Leash Is a Sign That Humanity Is Ready

3 Flat-Towed 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Destroys Itself, Needs $35,000 in Repairs

2 Here’s a Toyota Running Away From the Driver When Exiting the Parking Lot

1 Brand New Bentley Flying Spur Attracts Thief With Good Taste, Very Little Skill

More on this:

Bent, Janky Ford F-150 Camper Has Been Defying Physics for Years in Florida

There’s a long-running joke about how the silliest, stupidest headlines usually have “Florida” in them. This is one of those cases. 3 photos



A photo of a



Hilariously, the whole structure is secured with a yellow tie, which goes all the way around the frame. The weight of



But somehow, that’s not even the full story. According to user mattyisminabox, who also posted it, the photo is an older one, resurfaced online due to the mysterious ways of the Internet. The camper itself first went viral a couple of years ago, and mattyisminabox, who is from Florida, says he’s still seen it driving around town. The camper is “still attached, still hanging on by a prayer,” he says.



That is to say, for at least a couple of years, this Ford F-150 camper has been defying physics, common sense and authorities in Florida. We may laugh at how stupid but functional this getup is, but at the end of the day, it is also incredibly dangerous. The real surprise here is that he’s still allowed on the road with it. Out there in Florida is a fellow who owns a Ford camper. His camper is unlike any other you’ve seen before, not because it’s the newest or the best built, or packed with unheard of amenities. It’s because it shouldn’t exist.A photo of a Ford F-150 was posted this week on reddit , the “S**tty car mods” sub, a genuine treasure trove of dumb ideas that somehow, albeit briefly, work. Over its bed sits a Ranger Coachmen Camper, but the fit is not right. These campers usually require an F-250 with extended beds, so in this case, the camper hangs off the rear.Hilariously, the whole structure is secured with a yellow tie, which goes all the way around the frame. The weight of the camper has bent the bed, and there’s also a large crack in the overhang of the camper. It is, as redditors agree, a disaster waiting to happen. It is also the exact visualization of what happens when you buy stuff that’s not right for you, shrug it off with a “to hell with it!” and make it work with stupid “hacks.”But somehow, that’s not even the full story. According to user mattyisminabox, who also posted it, the photo is an older one, resurfaced online due to the mysterious ways of the Internet. The camper itself first went viral a couple of years ago, and mattyisminabox, who is from Florida, says he’s still seen it driving around town. The camper is “still attached, still hanging on by a prayer,” he says.That is to say, for at least a couple of years, this Ford F-150 camper has been defying physics, common sense and authorities in Florida. We may laugh at how stupid but functional this getup is, but at the end of the day, it is also incredibly dangerous. The real surprise here is that he’s still allowed on the road with it.