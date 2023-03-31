Enduro Campers' SuperTourer Is the Perfect Off-Road Capable Rig for Adventure Seekers

Outdoorsy people have been using their vehicles as sleeping quarters during their camping adventures since forever, but never has the idea been so glamorous as it is nowadays, and that’s due to the rise in popularity of van life, RV-ing, and truck camping.
While camper vans and RVs are more spacious and offer more conveniences and amenities, truck campers can more easily access off-road destinations, so they will take you places that the other options simply can’t reach.
If getting off the beaten path is on your agenda, you should check out Enduro Campers’ latest offering for mobile camping. It’s called SuperTourer and is a feature-rich pop-top composite truck camper built with comfort and agility in mind to make sure adventurers don’t need to make lifestyle compromises when exploring the great outdoors.
Truck campers are some of the most simple RVs on the market and cater to the needs of many camping enthusiasts looking for versatility, off-grid capabilities, and easy maintenance. The SuperTourer camper ticks all of the above boxes, while also adding to the mix an ultralight composite construction that allows the base truck’s rugged, off-road nature to shine through. Less weight on your truck means the vehicle gets to maintain its performance when climbing hills or powering over tough terrain.
Engineered for off-roading, the SuperTourer’s body shell is joined together by ultra-strong yet flexible adhesives that allow it to absorb vibrations. This means the camper will seamlessly withstand the jolting and jarring of steep trails or any other challenges you throw at it.
The camper’s total length is 162 inches (411 cm), with the main body measuring 101 inches (257 cm). The empty SuperTourer shell tips the scales at 600 lbs (272 kg), which makes it lighter than many slide-in camper models. However, the company estimates that a fully-equipped SuperTourer will weigh in at about 1,000 - 1,400 pounds (454 - 635 kg), meaning it is compatible only with full-size pickup trucks. Enduro Campers can fit its new offering to trucks with 6.5-foot (198-cm) beds, including the 2015+ Ford F-150/250/350, 2022+ Toyota Tundra, and 2019+ Ram 2500/3500.
A side entry door leads inside the camper. This allows for a spacious, open floor plan despite the compact footprint. The full-length pop-up roof provides plenty of headroom both in the main living area and over the sleeping space.
The basic model’s interior includes a nice kitchen that stretches along the rear wall, a sofa bench and a flexible Lagun table that create the perfect space for dining, socializing, or working, and a spacious 80 x 68-inch (203 x 173-cm) alcove sleeping platform. There is some underbed storage space where you can fit several Sidio crates with adjustable organizers.
The camper also comes equipped with air and water heaters, an outdoor shower, an integrated awning, LED lighting, a composting or dry-flush toilet, and a backup camera.
In terms of available storage onboard for gear and equipment, buyers will have several options to choose from, including a full-width exterior pass-through garage space, exterior storage boxes, rear MOLLE mounting panels, and Rotopax canister mounts.
Last but not least, the electrical system comprises a 600Ah lithium-ion battery, a 230W solar charging array, a 2,000-W inverter, and a Redarc power management system.
Some may be concerned about the limited square footage of such a rig, but what it lacks in space, it makes up for in versatility and exploration capability.
At the moment, interested customers will have Enduro’s SuperTourer camper fitted to their own truck, but the company says it has plans to eventually offer turn-key ready camper trucks.
