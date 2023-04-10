This 4x4 Ambulance Conversion Might Be the Best You've Ever Seen, Features a Steam Shower

When considering a camper conversion, the first decision you have to make is which vehicle to use as a base. Typically, people use panel vans such as the Mercedes Sprinter, a minibus, car-derived vans, trucks, or even school buses. But ambulance conversions are among my favorites. And I’ll tell you why in just a bit. Today, we’re looking at a one-of-a-kind ambulance build that integrates, out of all things, a steam shower.
So, why should you go for an ambulance as a base vehicle? First of all, they’re made to last. Of course, given the nature of their activity, that also means they’ve been driven intensely, but they’re built to be reliable and durable. Moreover, they feature many inside and outside storage spaces, initially meant for gear and equipment.
Another reason to choose an ambulance is that they’re relatively expensive, especially compared to the increasingly popular classic vans that are the go-to for conversions. Used ambulances come with a lot of mileage, but they are usually very well-maintained during active use. Furthermore, they’re well-insulated and provide lots of interior space to create your dream home on wheels.
I should also list a few disadvantages. For example, ambulances come with plenty of structural complexity to work around. Their sturdiness is a double-edged sword, as you probably need to make an extra effort to modify its construction if you wish so. Moreover, even with all stickers and decals removed, they still attract attention. So, if stealthiness is the name of your game, perhaps ambulances shouldn’t be your go-to base vehicle.
That being said, let’s take a look at today’s build. We’re getting an in-depth look at it thanks to the Jarrod Tocci YouTube channel, as its owner met with both the builder of the van and its owner.
After getting his hands on the vehicle, the first thing he added for a Raptor liner, which is a durable protective coating. Next, he went for a custom roof rack and started building on the ambulance’s interior. But the full-on transformation began when he met up with Steve and Dave, which helped bring his vision to life as we see it today.
The vehicle is built on a 2001 Ford F-350 chassis with a 6.7-liter diesel engine and has around 216,000 miles (347,618 km) on it. Regarding dimensions, the camper is approximately 30 feet (9 meters) long. It originally had an interior height of about six feet (1.82 meters), which was reduced to around 5’10” (almost 1.78 meters) after the conversion. I’ll start by talking about its exterior.
Opening the rear doors reveals a massive garage, perfect for storing bicycles or anything you need on the road. What’s more, like in many other camper setups, the garage is accessible from the interior as well, and the door is big enough to squeeze through it.
Moving toward the front, you’ll discover a compartment housing the water system, comprising a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank and a water heater. Right beside, another compartment integrates the electrical system. You’ll find two 270 Ah batteries, a 3000 W inverter connected to 600 W solar panels on the roof, and various other components.
Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s head inside. When you open the ambulance’s main door, an electric step extends – believe it or not, this was a stock feature, and the owner just had to replace its motor. As soon as you head inside, you’ll notice the kitchen. Just by the door, there’s a small jump seat. I am fond of the interior design the owner went for – it features plenty of bamboo all-around, complemented by a multitude of LED lights.
The kitchen features a large sink, an electric two-burner stove, a bunch of storage spaces in the form of deep cabinets and drawers, and a gigantic, full-size fridge/freezer. You can check out the views when cooking through a small window. On the wall beside the stovetop are various switches for the water heater, pump, and lights, as well as plugs.
You’ll have to pass through a small sliding door to hop in the driver’s seat. Indeed, it’s not very comfortable, but sacrifices sometimes need to be made to maximize the available space. Just next to it, there are three drawers, where the owner stores a toaster oven, recycling trash, and a laundry hamper.
Opposite the fridge, you’ll find the seating area. Even though it’s pretty small, it boasts lots of moving parts – there’s a swivel table and some under-floor storage, but here’s the surprising bit: if you lift the seat up, you’ll discover the compost toilet. It’s located ideally so you can work on your laptop while sitting on it or even converse with a friend or family member opposite the table. However, you’d probably need an insane level of confidence and laid-backness to do that.
Many storage spaces are hidden around the van – for instance, the headboard houses a massive drawer, which slides open above the seat. The builders have really gone the extra mile to make sure the owner has plenty of places to store their stuff. You’ll notice other small storage spaces in the bedroom, with an AC just above the bed.
This is how the story goes – the owner sold his truck camper and house and bought this ambulance to live in it full-time. Like many van lifers, he planned to add various components over time instead of doing it all at once.
Opening the rear doors reveals a massive garage, perfect for storing bicycles or anything you need on the road. What’s more, like in many other camper setups, the garage is accessible from the interior as well, and the door is big enough to squeeze through it.
Every single exterior compartment was put to use – on the sides, there are two small doors leading to the garage. You’ll also notice that there isn’t any ladder to get up on the roof. Being a rock climber myself, I love the simple solution the builders opted for: they added small wall holds on one of the side doors.
This ambulance camper conversion is ready to withstand all four seasons, and it will easily go off the beaten path as it’s a 4x4. You have decent kitchen utilities, plenty of storage both inside and outside, and a steam shower. Every design element is not only practical but pleasant to look at. Honestly, it’s the best ambulance conversion I’ve seen so far. The owner plans to list the vehicle for sale, but they haven’t decided yet on an exact price.