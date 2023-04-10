1969 Oldsmobile 442 Parked for More Than 40 Years Is Surprisingly Original

Discontinued in 2004, Oldsmobile is now largely forgotten outside enthusiast circles, but GM's once glorious division left a few cool vehicles and many notable benchmarks behind.
For instance, did you know that Olds offered the first speedometer on a production car back in 1901? Or that it was the first carmaker to use chrome plating in 1926? The company also produced the first turbocharged production car in 1962 and introduced the first heads-up display system in 1988. In all, Oldsmobile can brag about more than 30 industry firsts.
As far as iconic cars go, the company founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1897 gave us the Rocket 88, 98, Starfire, Toronado, and Cutlass Supreme. Then there's my absolute favorite and a legend of the golden muscle car era: the 442.
First introduced in 1964, the nameplate remained in continuous production until 1980 and was revived between 1985 and 1987, and again from 1990 to 1991. But the 442 is mostly famous for the muscle cars it spawned from 1964 to 1972, when it shared underpinnings with the Pontiac GTO and the Buick Gran Sport.
The limited-edition Hurst/Olds models of 1968 and 1969 are arguably the rarest and most sought-after, but the regular 442 is nothing to sneeze at either. Especially if the car in question is a drop-top, a relatively rare body style. Because while convertibles were far more popular back in the 1960s, they still weren't as desirable as hardtops.
In 1969, for instance, Oldsmobile sold 27,293 442s, an impressive figure for a muscle car that was quite expensive to insure. But only 4,295 customers went with the soft-top convertible, a figure that makes it the second rarest 442 after the Hurst/Olds, which saw daylight in just 906 examples.
Come 2023 and 1969 442 convertibles aren't as hard to find as the Hurst versions, but you'd be hard-pressed to see one still running and driving outside Oldsmobile fan club meetings and local classic car events. Most of them are either rotting away in junkyards or waiting to be restored in barns or garages. The green example you see here got lucky enough to spend its retirement years in a garage. And surprisingly enough, it's still in one piece after more than 40 years in storage.
Specifically, this 442 was parked back in 1979, after only 10 years on the road. There's no info as to why the owner chose to retire it, but the drop-top was driven regularly before it was parked for good, showing more than 100,000 miles (161,000 km) on the odometer. It's amazing that the paint still shines, right?
Well, there's a catch. This Olds was repainted before it was parked, so the coating is pretty much new under that thick layer of dust. What's more, the owner chose to refinish it in a different hue, as he wasn't a big fan of the original Saffron Yellow. As much as I like all-original classics, green with orange accents is a far better choice.
But while the paint is not factory-correct, everything else about this 442 is, including the V8 engine and the automatic transmission. And that's a rare feat for a car that's been sitting for more than four decades, which is usually long enough for the owner to turn it into a parts donor.
What's under the hood, you ask? Oldsmobile had just one engine for the 442 in 1969 (except for the Hurst version) in the form of a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8. But the mill was available in three different configurations, with output ranging from 325 to 360 horsepower. The range-topping version came with 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque.
The drop-top is also a highly optioned-up model, featuring A/C, power brakes, and power steering. Granted, it might not seem like a big deal nowadays, but most late-1960s muscle cars weren't ordered with such features. And needless to say, these options alone likely make this 442 one of fewer than 100 units built in this configuration. It's definitely one of the coolest Olds barn finds I've seen in a very long time. Check it out in the video below.
