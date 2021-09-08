The Story of the Oldsmobile "Rocket" 88, America's First Muscle Car

The definition of a muscle car is subjective and highly debated, but most enthusiasts agree that it has to feature a large, powerful V8 engine and rear-wheel drive. It also has to be affordable. More importantly, many claim that muscle cars were born when automakers began advertising cars using performance figures such as acceleration, top speed, and quarter-mile ETs.
This is why the Pontiac GTO is often considered the first muscle car, but Chrysler also marketed the C-300 through ads with track numbers. But this doesn't necessarily mean that vehicles built before 1955 can't be muscle cars. Because Oldsmobile might have taken a head start in 1949 when it introduced the 88.
Unlike the 76, powered by a straight-six engine, the 88 came with a V8 under the hood. The V8 was shared with the 98, but the 88 was a tad more compact and had less weight to move around. In short, the 88 was the first American car to combine a relatively smaller, lighter body with a powerful V8 engine. Something Chrysler didn't do until six years later.
The engine in question was a brand-new design and it was called the Rocket. Engineered by Charles Kettering, the first-gen Rocket originally displaced 303 cubic inches (5.0 liters) and featured hydraulic lifters, an oversquare bore:stroke ratio, a counterweighted forged crankshaft, aluminum pistons, and a dual-plane intake manifold.
So how quick was the Rocket 88? Well, it needed around 13 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start on its way to a top speed of 97 mph (156 kph). It covered the quarter-mile in about 18 seconds with a trap speed of 70 mph (113 kph).
Not exactly mind-blowing, but it was enough to turn the 88 into the car to beat on the NASCAR circuit. Red Byron won the inaugural edition of the Strictly Stock division with a factory-stock Rocket 88 in 1949. The sleek coupe returned to claim its second championship in 1950, this time around with Herb Thomas behind the wheel.
The car's success on the track quickly translated into spectacular sales at the dealership. The 88 enjoyed great success in the growing post-WWII economy, mostly due to its popularity among ex-military personnel and hot-rodders.
The Rocket-powered Olds also inspired the popular 1950s slogan "Make a Date with a Rocket 88", as well as the song "Rocket 88." Recorded by Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats, who were actually Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm, the single reached number-one on the Billboard R&B chart and it's often considered the first rock and roll record.
The first-gen Oldsmobile 88 remained in production until 1953. In 1952, Oldsmobile introduced a Super 88 model with a four-barrel carburetor version of the Rocket 88, rated at 160 horsepower.A long-lasting legacy
Even though the early 1950s put an end to the 88's success on the oval track, the nameplate soldiered on for a whopping five decades. The final 88 (renamed Eighty Eight in 1989) was built in 1999, just five years before General Motors retired the Oldsmobile brand.
Cadillac, Buick, and Pontiac vehicles.
Although it wasn't advertised as a performance car, the first-gen Oldsmobile 88 is, without doubt, the car that pioneered the formula that led to the birth of the muscle car. It was a breakthrough design and it introduced one of the first post-WWII overhead valve V8 engines. It prompted other American carmakers to join NASCAR, also forcing them to up the ante in the V8 performance department. Which they did, giving us legends like the Ford Thunderbolt, Plymouth Barracuda, and the Dodge Charger.
But just like the Hudson Hornet, the Oldsmobile 88 doesn't get as much love as it should. But that's why we're here: to celebrate the greatest American cars of all time. And the Olds 88 is definitely one of them.
This is why the Pontiac GTO is often considered the first muscle car, but Chrysler also marketed the C-300 through ads with track numbers. But this doesn't necessarily mean that vehicles built before 1955 can't be muscle cars. Because Oldsmobile might have taken a head start in 1949 when it introduced the 88.
Unlike the 76, powered by a straight-six engine, the 88 came with a V8 under the hood. The V8 was shared with the 98, but the 88 was a tad more compact and had less weight to move around. In short, the 88 was the first American car to combine a relatively smaller, lighter body with a powerful V8 engine. Something Chrysler didn't do until six years later.
The engine in question was a brand-new design and it was called the Rocket. Engineered by Charles Kettering, the first-gen Rocket originally displaced 303 cubic inches (5.0 liters) and featured hydraulic lifters, an oversquare bore:stroke ratio, a counterweighted forged crankshaft, aluminum pistons, and a dual-plane intake manifold.
So how quick was the Rocket 88? Well, it needed around 13 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start on its way to a top speed of 97 mph (156 kph). It covered the quarter-mile in about 18 seconds with a trap speed of 70 mph (113 kph).
Not exactly mind-blowing, but it was enough to turn the 88 into the car to beat on the NASCAR circuit. Red Byron won the inaugural edition of the Strictly Stock division with a factory-stock Rocket 88 in 1949. The sleek coupe returned to claim its second championship in 1950, this time around with Herb Thomas behind the wheel.
The car's success on the track quickly translated into spectacular sales at the dealership. The 88 enjoyed great success in the growing post-WWII economy, mostly due to its popularity among ex-military personnel and hot-rodders.
The Rocket-powered Olds also inspired the popular 1950s slogan "Make a Date with a Rocket 88", as well as the song "Rocket 88." Recorded by Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats, who were actually Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm, the single reached number-one on the Billboard R&B chart and it's often considered the first rock and roll record.
The first-gen Oldsmobile 88 remained in production until 1953. In 1952, Oldsmobile introduced a Super 88 model with a four-barrel carburetor version of the Rocket 88, rated at 160 horsepower.A long-lasting legacy
Even though the early 1950s put an end to the 88's success on the oval track, the nameplate soldiered on for a whopping five decades. The final 88 (renamed Eighty Eight in 1989) was built in 1999, just five years before General Motors retired the Oldsmobile brand.
Cadillac, Buick, and Pontiac vehicles.
Although it wasn't advertised as a performance car, the first-gen Oldsmobile 88 is, without doubt, the car that pioneered the formula that led to the birth of the muscle car. It was a breakthrough design and it introduced one of the first post-WWII overhead valve V8 engines. It prompted other American carmakers to join NASCAR, also forcing them to up the ante in the V8 performance department. Which they did, giving us legends like the Ford Thunderbolt, Plymouth Barracuda, and the Dodge Charger.
But just like the Hudson Hornet, the Oldsmobile 88 doesn't get as much love as it should. But that's why we're here: to celebrate the greatest American cars of all time. And the Olds 88 is definitely one of them.