Bittersweet 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Was Refreshed Twice, Original Hardware Still in Place

There are the rare cars of old, and there’s the 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30. The 442 muscle car that made the rounds of the American automotive scene during three stints between 1964 and 1991 is extremely coveted by collectors today, and even more so if it comes in the W-30 configuration.
The code was there to designate a 442 with several enhancements, including the special engine, beefed-up suspension and unique front geometry, but also visual tweaks like a fiberglass hood with scoops and red fender liners.
Back in 1971, the year when the Bittersweet example we have here was born, only 110 442s were made in W-30 configuration, making this car very rare. It’s made even more so by the fact it’s one of just ten to be equipped with air conditioning.
The car went through a frame-off rotisserie restoration back in 1991, and was cared for again in 2016. In between these two dates, it placed second during the Oldsmobile Nationals in 1992 and 1993, so it kind of knows what it’s like to be in the spotlight.
It’s going there once again next month, as it’s listed for sale by Barrett-Jackson during the Scottsdale, Arizona event the auction house will be running at the end of January 2023.
Despite being so old and going through two separate restoration processes, the car still retains the matching-numbers 455ci engine tied to a HydraMatic transmission and sporting a Rochester 4-barrel carburetor.
Barrett-Jackson says the car is offered with the build sheet, “original Broadcast Sheet, original warranty booklet and Protect-O-Plate, original Owner's Manual and service records.” An additional set of original Super Stock wheels is included in the package, as is a title reading 1971 Oldsmobile HXF.
The 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 is going under the hammer with no reserve and no mention is made as to how much it is expected to fetch.
