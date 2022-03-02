Rare 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Is a Lime Green Treat for Those Living in the Past

The modern-day automotive scene is filled with engineering marvels, coming in all shapes and sizes. But there are some among us that feel an unescapable attraction for the cars of old, made by carmakers that are not even around anymore.
Like, say Oldsmobile. That would be the former GM brand, born before the turn of the 20th century and killed in 2004, even before the economic crisis of later that decade killed for more Big Three nameplates.
During its existence, Olds was responsible for making a few worth-remembering cars, but also had a few blunders. We’ll focus on what was great today, more specifically on the 442 muscle car born in the 1960s from the rib of the Cutlass.
Around for just a couple of decades (and then briefly revived in the 1990s), the 442 is now rocking auctions and other sales events across the States, especially when a rare one comes to light.
And the 1971 W-30 we have here is rare, in more ways than one. First up, it is one of 536 made that year with the OW automatic transmission. Moreover, it wears a Lime Green color with white stripes that was only available in 1971 – true, its current shine is owed to a more recent refinish, but still spectacular.
Powered by the breed’s 455ci (7.5-liter) engine, the car moves along on SSII wheels with Lime Green inserts and wearing BF Goodrich radial tires. Driver and passengers are seated in Pearl White bucket seats and surrounded by a body that, with the exception of the driver's side fender, is all original sheet metal.
The Lime Green 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 is listed for sale during the Mecum auction in Glendale, Arizona, later in March. It’s one of the stars of the event, and by the looks of it does come with a reserve, although we are not being told how much that is.
