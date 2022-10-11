'72 Oldsmobile Cutlass S Roars to Life, Out in the Sunlight for the First Time in 17 Years

Ask any historian, and they’ll tell you 1972 was a terrible year for humanity. There were a host of terror attacks, a scandal at the U.S. White House, and a bizarre plane crash rescue where survivors had practiced cannibalism. On the brighter side, the NASA Space Shuttle program officially launched on that year, and closer home, Oldsmobile unveiled the 455-powered 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass.

10 photos