1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass Plays the Restomod Card, Nails It

It’s been around for more than five generations, spanning close to four decades, but like many other cars of its age, it too was eventually taken off the assembly lines. Yet even to this day, in some circles, the Oldsmobile Cutlass manages to capture the imagination of car enthusiasts.
Born as the now-defunct brand’s top trim level for the F-85, the Cutlass, like many other nameplates of that age, grew into a distinct model and became very successful as the carmaker’s entry-level offering, at times packing muscle car punch.
Also, like many cars of its age, instead of being forgotten it has become a favorite canvas for custom builders of recent times to try their hand. Over the years we’ve seen some incredible examples of this family being brought back to life.
The same happened to this car here, a 1969 model year (third-generation) reinvented thanks to a frame-off restoration process that also turned the car into what we refer to today as a restomod.
Wearing a blue body over a blue interior, the Cutlass comes with many upgrades, like a Ram Air hood and a new cloth power top. It retains some of the elements it normally had on back in its day, like the red plastic inner fender wells or chrome bumpers, but matches them with things like a custom tonneau cover and a rear spoiler.
The sculpted hood hides beneath it a V8 engine topped by a 4-barrel carburetor. The powerplant is linked to a 5-speed transmission and breathes through a dual exhaust, but we are not being provided with any indication of the performance levels.
The powertrain spins Cragar wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich radial TA tires, and the entire Cutlass, wearing W-31 tribute badging, moves along under the tunes coming from a CD stereo sound system.
The car is listed for sale as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas later this month. It is going with no reserve, and you can already place online bids for it.
