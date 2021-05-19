Obama Confirms UFO Videos by Navy Personnel Are Real: We Can’t Explain Them

1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme With Turbo LS V8 Swap Is One Crazy Sleeper

The fourth-generation Cutlass Supreme embodies the Malaise Era’s drought of exciting cars. Oldsmobile even offered a V8 diesel back then, a mill that suffers from woeful reliability issues and poor performance. 14 photos



Leo, a.k.a. Fuel Pump Daddy, owns this car for the better part of six years now. He traded a 1982 Ford Fairmont for the partially-built sleeper, which used to be owned by Leo’s fabricator guy. Rated at well over 1,000 wheel horsepower, the black-painted Cutlass Supreme also features heavier-duty head studs, a more aggressive camshaft, a bigger radiator, and 799 heads.



All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the 275/60 by 15-inch rubber shoes by a



Augmented by an 8.8-inch Ford rear end, AutoMeter gauges for the fuel, boost, and revs, as well as a chromoly driveshaft, the Olds “is metal as heck” according to Leo. If he were to sell it, Leo wouldn’t take less than $40,000, which is understandable given its history and the emotional attachment.



Further upgrades include a slick-looking shifter with a white knob and a simple head unit with Bluetooth connectivity for music streaming and hands-free calls. Despite the extreme modifications that Leo and his fabricator buddy performed on this one-of-none Cutlass Supreme, the murdered-out hardtop still features the original owner’s manual for the 1980 model year.



