Electric Backpack Helicopter Takes Its First Manned Flight in Australia

It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane, it’s an electric backpack helicopter that just had its first manned flight. The CopterPack’s grandiose demonstration took place in Australia. 1 photo



Overall, the vehicle looks kind of bulky yet controllable and stable enough to dare lift it off the ground. In the YouTube video, its pilot takes off from a hill near the shore and gets to an impressive height over the beach.



The entire demonstration doesn’t take too long, and the most logical explanation is the battery pack which doesn’t look too big. It is also probably why the two rotors have those large fans, to solve the energy storage issue because they lift the vehicle way faster than smaller rotors.



We are still waiting for further details on this cool-looking invention and its plans, hoping that we can see it in production as soon as possible.



These flying backpacks are no longer a utopia, but the fact that the CopterPack is electric instead of running on kerosene is indeed an interesting and greener achievement.



We’ve also recently



Then there’s also British inventor Richard Browning, who’s also the founder of jetpack manufacturer Gravity Industries, and who recently made the



Richard also broke the world record for the fastest 400 meters hurdles in a body controlled jet engine-powered suit, with 42.06 seconds.



His third challenge was to fly 40 meters (131 ft) up to a pole, then climb up to six meters (19.6 ft), and land on a mat, all of these in just 15 seconds. He beat this



