Chevrolet Camaro SS Split Bumper Is a Rare Rally Sport Gem

In the world of Camaros, the second generation of the model occupies a special place. It was with its introduction in 1970 that the world understood this family of cars would not be pinned down by a certain design language, and each new addition to the range was likely to bring something new and possibly exciting into the world.
When the first-gen Camaro hit the market a few years before, muscle car-craving American customers were instantly hooked. When the second one arrived, it became obvious Chevy got its hands on a winning recipe with this model.
Produced from 1970 to 1981, 2nd gen Camaros set themselves apart from their predecessors' thanks to a heavy restyling of the body, despite the fact the it was fitted on the same platform as before. Changes were to be seen all around, but nowhere were they as visible as at the front.
There, Chevy went for an interpretation of the grille that became known, especially when talking about the Rally Sport variants, as a split bumper. That front is still recognizable after all these years, especially on the 1970 Camaro ss we have in the gallery above – one that is waiting to get sold during the Mecum Eddie Vannoy collection sale at the beginning of June.
The car is one of the not-so-many remaining examples of Camaro SS models made in the first year of production for this generation (a little over 12,000 were made back then), and one of the even fewer that were specced with a Rally Sport appearance package.
Draped in orange with silver stripes, the body of this Camaro sports a cowl hood, front and rear spoilers, body-color grille surround, and, obviously, the pair of small bumpers in chrome fitted to the left and right of the radiator grille. Under the hood the Camaro hides a 350 ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine linked to an automatic transmission and developing 300 hp.
