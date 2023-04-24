Chevrolet Recalls Silverado HD Trucks Over Potential Fire Risk

The 4500, 5500, and 6500 heavy- and medium-duty variants of the Chevrolet Silverado are called back stateside. A little over 40,000 trucks feature a brake pressure sensor assembly that's prone to seep brake fluid past the diaphragm seal. When said brake fluid reaches the pressure switch, it may cause an electrical short circuit.
Excessive heat generated as a result may lead to a fire, including an underhood fire with the engine turned off. The reason the brake fluid passes through the diaphragm seal is the zinc nickel plating, which causes delamination of the sealant. Owners are recommended to park their heavy- and medium-duty 'Rados outside and away from other vehicles until the dealer fixes this problem.
The Navistar-supplied brake master cylinder pressure sensor, which bears part number 19407495, will be replaced at no cost whatsoever to affected owners. GM dealers have also been instructed to inspect and – if necessary – replace the wire harness as well. Owners who paid to have any service related to said condition performed in the past are eligible for reimbursement.
General Motors highlights that replacement pressure sensors don't feature the same inhibitor sealant as the suspect pressure sensors. Navistar started production of the improved design on March 21, as per the report attached below. Owners will be notified on May 29.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit became aware of this concern in August 2022, following a claim of a fire involving a 2019 model year Chevrolet Silverado MD. The Detroit-based automaker started getting closer to the root cause in January 2023, after identifying heat damage on a warranty-returned sensor and harness.
Navistar, the holding company that succeeds International Harvester, became aware of a potentially related field incident on March 30. But thankfully, no accidents or injuries have been associated with this issue. Marketed as heavy-duty trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado trucks involved in this recall were produced for the 2019 through 2023 model years. Their build dates range from May 23, 2018 through April 5, 2023.
Pricing for the 4500 HD starts at $56,132 sans taxes and options. The online configurator for the heavy- and medium-duty 'Rado lists $57,232 and $62,397 as the starting prices of the more capable 5500 HD and 6500 HD. Available as regular and crew cabs, these work-oriented trucks can be specified with GVWRs of between 14,001 and 23,500 pounds (make that 6,351 to 10,659 kilograms).
The chassis-cabbed trucks all come standard with a 6.6-liter V8, namely the Duramax turbo diesel we all know and love. It's paired with an Allison-supplied transmission as standard, a proper Allison rather than an Allison-branded tranny in the case of the 3500.
This particular version of the Duramax turbo diesel bears regular production order code L5D as per the order guide. Compatible with B20 fuel, the 6.6-liter V8 cranks out 350 horsepower at 2,700 revolutions per minute and 700 pound-feet (nearly 950 Nm) at 1,600 spinnies.
